Stirling Summer Sessions: Site map revealed as festival grounds take shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Summer Sessions: Site map revealed as festival grounds take shape

Performers such as Tom Jones and Busted will take to the stage at City Park later this month.

By Ellidh Aitken
Stirling Summer Sessions festival site in City Park, June 2024.
Work is underway at the festival site in City Park. Image: DF Concerts/Summer Sessions

The Stirling Summer Sessions site map has been revealed as the event prepares to take place for the first time.

Performers such as Tom Jones and Busted will take to the stage at City Park later this month.

The event – featuring a series of individual shows – runs across the last week of June and the first week of July.

The line-up also includes Shania Twain and James Arthur.

Organiser DF Concerts is bringing Summer Sessions to Stirling after successful runs in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stirling Summer Sessions site map revealed as festival takes shape

City Park is already being transformed for the shows – with stage building well underway.

A map of the festival grounds has now been released ahead of the event.

It shows where ticket-holders will be able to park, as well as the locations of food and bar stalls.

Toilets, first aid, merchandise stands and water points are also signposted.

The map also displays a VIP section to the left of the stage.

The Stirling Summer Sessions site map. Image: DF Concerts/Summer Sessions Facebook

The shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up point is also featured on Raploch Road, and the location of a taxi rank off Dumbarton Road.

Dedicated Citylink buses will travel from across the country, including Dundee and Perth.

McGill’s is running a shuttle bus service to and from the event site every 10 minutes.

Organisers have also created an essentials guide with information on what revellers should bring with them.

The site will accept card or mobile payments only, while attendees wcan bring bags smaller than A3 size and an empty, soft refillable bottle.

The Courier has answered several key questions about the shows – including what items are banned, what the weather forecast is and how to get there.

More from News

The hottest temperature recorded on Monday was 28.3C in Wisley, Surrey, the Met Office said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Temperatures soar to 28C as UK sees hottest day of year so far
Onboard the Azamara Onward cruise ship docked at Dundee port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures on board latest cruise ship in Dundee with 8 bars and room for…
King’s College Hospital was among those affected by the cyber attack (Andy Hepburn/PA)
NHS cyber attack data taken from Synnovis system, provider confirms
Police outside Harestane Care Home in Dundee
Man taken to Ninewells as police called to Dundee care home
Jaydon Beckford was found dead days after he is believed to have accidentally shot his friend, an inquest has heard. (West Midlands Police/PA)
Teenager ‘may have accidentally shot friend in the head before shooting himself’
The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving Cirencester Hospital after Charles broke his arm in 1990 (David Jones/PA)
Royals and horses: The injuries, broken bones and falls
Janet Hood was well respected in the licensing trade in Tayside and beyond. Image: Supplied
Janet Hood: Angus councillors share sadness over solicitor's death
Gatcombe Park (Alamy/PA)
Grade II-listed Gatcombe Park has been Anne’s home since 1976
Court artist drawing of Lucy Letby giving evidence during her trial at Manchester Crown Court, where she is accused of attempting to murder a baby girl in February 2016 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby tells court: ‘I am not guilty of what I was found guilty…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — An expensive 'wee night out'

Conversation