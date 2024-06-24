Stirling Summer Sessions: Site map revealed as festival grounds take shape

The Stirling Summer Sessions site map has been revealed as the event prepares to take place for the first time.

Performers such as Tom Jones and Busted will take to the stage at City Park later this month.

The event – featuring a series of individual shows – runs across the last week of June and the first week of July.

The line-up also includes Shania Twain and James Arthur.

Organiser DF Concerts is bringing Summer Sessions to Stirling after successful runs in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Stirling Summer Sessions site map revealed as festival takes shape

City Park is already being transformed for the shows – with stage building well underway.

A map of the festival grounds has now been released ahead of the event.

It shows where ticket-holders will be able to park, as well as the locations of food and bar stalls.

Toilets, first aid, merchandise stands and water points are also signposted.

The map also displays a VIP section to the left of the stage.

The shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up point is also featured on Raploch Road, and the location of a taxi rank off Dumbarton Road.

Dedicated Citylink buses will travel from across the country, including Dundee and Perth.

McGill’s is running a shuttle bus service to and from the event site every 10 minutes.

Organisers have also created an essentials guide with information on what revellers should bring with them.

The site will accept card or mobile payments only, while attendees wcan bring bags smaller than A3 size and an empty, soft refillable bottle.

The Courier has answered several key questions about the shows – including what items are banned, what the weather forecast is and how to get there.