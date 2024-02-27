Stirling Summer Sessions: All you need to know including tickets, line-up and more

Stirling Summer Sessions takes place for the first time this year – and we have all you need to know ahead of the major music festival.

DF Concerts is bringing the event to Stirling after successful runs in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

With global stars set to make an appearance, we take a look at everything you will need to know ahead of the shows.

This includes tickets, the line-up, travel information and items that are banned from the concerts.

Where and when is Stirling Summer Sessions being held?

Stirling Summer Sessions is being held at City Park at the foot of Stirling Castle.

The event – featuring a series of individual shows – runs across the last week of June and the first week of July.

Gates open on the day of each concert at 5pm, with the shows concluding at 10.30pm.

What is the Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 line-up?

The following acts have already been confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions:

June 27 – James Arthur with support from Loreen and Fatherson

– James Arthur with support from Loreen and Fatherson June 28 – Busted with support from The Darkness and Dadi Freyr

– Busted with support from The Darkness and Dadi Freyr June 30 – Tom Jones with support to be confirmed

– Tom Jones with support to be confirmed July 2 – Shanian Twain with support from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

How do you get Stirling Summer Sessions tickets and what do they cost?

Stirling Summer Sessions ticket prices vary, depending on the event.

Busted: A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £84 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £111.45

A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £84 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £111.45 Tom Jones: A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £89.05 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £120.45

A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £89.05 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £120.45 Shania Twain: A standard ticket costs £84 or £115.50 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket costs £148.50

Tickets for these concerts are available to buy online.

Presale tickets for James Arthur are available from 10am on Wednesday February 28 with the general sale starting at 10am on Friday March 1.

What is on offer in the City Park VIP area?

VIP tickets offer access to a private area within the arena, with a view of the main stage and access to the gold circle.

There will be a variety of street food on offer as well as picnic bench-style seating across the garden.

An exclusive bar area will also be available until midnight, as well as enhanced toilet facilities.

What’s the best way to travel to Stirling Summer Sessions?

Buses

A shuttle bus run by McGill’s will operate between Stirling bus and train station, the city centre and Castleview Park and Ride.

The first bus will leave Stirling station at 4pm and the last at 7pm.

Buses returning from the event will run between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

There are also regular services being offered by Ember, Citylink, Megabus and Flixbus from Dundee and Perth.

Trains

Stirling is within easy reach of most parts of Scotland by train.

Services from Dundee to Stirling take around an hour, while the journey time is around half an hour from Perth.

Stirling Summer Sessions 2024: List of banned items

Organiser DF Concerts says the following items are banned from the event:

Single-use disposable vapes

Bags bigger than A3

Glass

Metal or hard plastic water bottles

Food or drink, even if unopened

Drugs

Flares

Smoke canisters

Flags

Chairs

Professional cameras

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees

Hi-vis tabards