Stirling Summer Sessions: All you need to know including tickets, line-up and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stirling Summer Sessions: All you need to know including tickets, line-up and more

The event will be held at City Park for the first time.

Tom Jones, Shania Twain and Busted, who are each in the line-up for Stirling Summer Sessions.
Tom Jones, Shania Twain and Busted are among the acts playing at Stirling Summer Sessions. Image: Steve Brown/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
By Chloe Burrell

Stirling Summer Sessions takes place for the first time this year – and we have all you need to know ahead of the major music festival.

DF Concerts is bringing the event to Stirling after successful runs in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

With global stars set to make an appearance, we take a look at everything you will need to know ahead of the shows.

This includes tickets, the line-up, travel information and items that are banned from the concerts.

Where and when is Stirling Summer Sessions being held?

Stirling Summer Sessions is being held at City Park at the foot of Stirling Castle.

The event – featuring a series of individual shows – runs across the last week of June and the first week of July.

Gates open on the day of each concert at 5pm, with the shows concluding at 10.30pm.

What is the Stirling Summer Sessions 2024 line-up?

The following acts have already been confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions:

  • June 27James Arthur with support from Loreen and Fatherson
  • June 28Busted with support from The Darkness and Dadi Freyr
  • June 30 – Tom Jones with support to be confirmed
  • July 2Shanian Twain with support from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
A headshot of James Arthur, who is coming to Stirling Summer Sessions
James Arthur is part of the Stirling Summer Sessions line-up. Image: DF Concerts

How do you get Stirling Summer Sessions tickets and what do they cost?

Stirling Summer Sessions ticket prices vary, depending on the event.

  • Busted: A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £84 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £111.45
  • Tom Jones: A standard ticket costs £66.65 or £89.05 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket is £120.45
  • Shania Twain: A standard ticket costs £84 or £115.50 for the gold circle, while a VIP ticket costs £148.50

Tickets for these concerts are available to buy online.

Presale tickets for James Arthur are available from 10am on Wednesday February 28 with the general sale starting at 10am on Friday March 1.

What is on offer in the City Park VIP area?

VIP tickets offer access to a private area within the arena, with a view of the main stage and access to the gold circle.

There will be a variety of street food on offer as well as picnic bench-style seating across the garden.

An exclusive bar area will also be available until midnight, as well as enhanced toilet facilities.

A girl sitting on someone's shoulders in a concert crowd takes a selfie
Fans will enjoy a summer of music in Stirling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

What’s the best way to travel to Stirling Summer Sessions?

Buses

A shuttle bus run by McGill’s will operate between Stirling bus and train station, the city centre and Castleview Park and Ride.

The first bus will leave Stirling station at 4pm and the last at 7pm.

Buses returning from the event will run between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

There are also regular services being offered by Ember, Citylink, Megabus and Flixbus from Dundee and Perth.

Trains

Stirling is within easy reach of most parts of Scotland by train.

Services from Dundee to Stirling take around an hour, while the journey time is around half an hour from Perth.

Stirling Summer Sessions 2024: List of banned items

Organiser DF Concerts says the following items are banned from the event:

  • Single-use disposable vapes
  • Bags bigger than A3
  • Glass
  • Metal or hard plastic water bottles
  • Food or drink, even if unopened
  • Drugs
  • Flares
  • Smoke canisters
  • Flags
  • Chairs
  • Professional cameras
  • Selfie sticks
  • Umbrellas
  • Weapons
  • Frisbees
  • Hi-vis tabards
  • We will update this page as more information about Stirling Summer Sessions becomes available.

More from News

Thousands of Polish farmers, with national flags and angry slogans written on boards, protested against EU green policies (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Thousands of farmers protest in Warsaw over EU’s environmental policies
Marks & Spencer said their light-up gin bottle (left) was similar to Aldi’s version (right) (Stobbs IP Limited/PA)
Aldi lose appeal against High Court ruling over Christmas gin bottles design
The men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Nick Ansell/PA)
Men in court charged with preparing terrorist act linked to right-wing extremism
The NHS spending figures were released on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
NHS staff costs account for 51.5% of health budget, figures show
Emergency services at the scene of the crash.
Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash in Fife
The collision occurred on the A703 in the Scottish Borders on Monday afternoon (PA)
Man, 86, killed and woman, 82, critically injured in crash
After his bid was dismissed at the High Court, Eugene Shvidler took his case to the Court of Appeal alongside Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko (PA)
Sanctioned oligarch and superyacht owner lose Court of Appeal bids
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Bid lodged to increase number of residential units at Montrose park homes site
The family of Sean Brown at a previous hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)
Intelligence links state agents to murder of Sean Brown, court is told
Concerns have been raised about the prospect of delaying bulk mail letters (Rui Vieira/PA)
Concerns over plans to delay NHS letters

Conversation