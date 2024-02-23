James Arthur latest act confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions

James Arthur is the latest act confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions.

The 2012 X-Factor winner will headline a concert at City Park with support from two-time Eurovision winner Loreen and alt-rock band Fatherson.

The gig takes place on Thursday June 27 with tickets going on sale next week.

He joins Busted, Tom Jones and Shania Twain on the bill for the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions.

Arthur recently released his fifth studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, which went to the top of the charts.

James Arthur at Stirling Summer Sessions only Scottish festival appearance in 2024

His Stirling Summer Sessions show will be his only Scottish festival appearance in 2024.

Presale tickets are available from Wednesday (February 28) from 10am with fans able to sign up online in advance.The generall sale starts at 10am next Friday (March 1).

Summer Sessions are taking place in Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer – but Dundee is missing out.

It comes after The Courier revealed how Dundee City Council turned down potential Summer Sessions gigs from Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim in 2022.