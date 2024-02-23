James Arthur latest act confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Arthur latest act confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions

The Say You Won't Let Go singer will be joined by two-time Eurovision winner Loreen.

By Andrew Robson
James Arthur coming to Stirling Summer Sessions
James Arthur. Image: DF Concerts

James Arthur is the latest act confirmed for Stirling Summer Sessions.

The 2012 X-Factor winner will headline a concert at City Park with support from two-time Eurovision winner Loreen and alt-rock band Fatherson.

The gig takes place on Thursday June 27 with tickets going on sale next week.

He joins Busted, Tom Jones and Shania Twain on the bill for the inaugural Stirling Summer Sessions.

Arthur recently released his fifth studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, which went to the top of the charts.

James Arthur at Stirling Summer Sessions only Scottish festival appearance in 2024

His Stirling Summer Sessions show will be his only Scottish festival appearance in 2024.

Presale tickets are available from Wednesday (February 28) from 10am with fans able to sign up online in advance.The generall sale starts at 10am next Friday (March 1).

Summer Sessions are taking place in Stirling, Glasgow and Edinburgh this summer – but Dundee is missing out.

It comes after The Courier revealed how Dundee City Council turned down potential Summer Sessions gigs from Biffy Clyro and Fatboy Slim in 2022.

Conversation