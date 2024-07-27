News Man, 28, hospitalised after falling from a window in Stirling city centre Emergency services descended on Port Street on Friday afternoon. By Neil Henderson July 27 2024, 10:59am July 27 2024, 10:59am Share Man, 28, hospitalised after falling from a window in Stirling city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5046679/stirling-man-falls-from-window/ Copy Link Port Street, Stirling. Image: Google Street View A man was taken to hospital after falling from a window in Stirling city centre. Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, were called to Port Street shortly after 4pm. It followed reports of a man having fallen from an upper-floor window of a property in the city centre. The road was closed for a time as police and paramedics continued at the scene. The extent of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.05pm on Friday officers received a report of a person having fallen from a window on Port Street, Stirling. “The 28-year-old man has been taken to hospital. “Enquiries are ongoing.” Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.