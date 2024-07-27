Man, 28, hospitalised after falling from a window in Stirling city centre

A man was taken to hospital after falling from a window in Stirling city centre.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, were called to Port Street shortly after 4pm.

It followed reports of a man having fallen from an upper-floor window of a property in the city centre.

The road was closed for a time as police and paramedics continued at the scene.

The extent of the man’s injuries have not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.05pm on Friday officers received a report of a person having fallen from a window on Port Street, Stirling.

“The 28-year-old man has been taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.