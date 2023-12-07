Fresh blow for Slessor Gardens as Dundee snubbed from 2024 expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Fresh blow for Slessor Gardens as Dundee snubbed from 2024 expansion plans

The news comes after Winterfest was scrapped at the Waterfront venue.

By Chloe Burrell
Summer Sessions will not return to Dundee in 2024.
Summer Sessions at Slessor Gardens in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Slessor Gardens has suffered a fresh blow after it was confirmed a major expansion of a music festival for 2024 does not include a return to the Dundee venue.

Summer Sessions, run by DF Concerts, was held at the Waterfront site for the first time in 2022 – following similar events in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics entertained thousands of revellers.

The festival was not held at any location in 2023 as it took a hiatus but DF Concerts said it “looked forward to being back in Dundee in the future”.

DF Concerts: No plans for 2024 Summer Sessions in Dundee

There were then hopes that a return for 2024 was on the cards when the promoter announced a major expansion of Summer Sessions to locations across Scotland and England in October, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

But the promoter has now confirmed to The Courier it has no plans for Dundee in 2024.

A spokesperson said: “We have announced all of the Scottish locations for Summer Sessions 2024.”

Asked why it had decided against returning to Dundee, DF Concerts did not respond.

Stereophonics at the 2022 Summer Sessions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The news comes after the Winterfest event was scrapped after two years at Slessor Gardens.

Organisers of that event said the cost-of-living crisis and poor weather in 2022, along with a lack of footfall at the Waterfront site, had forced them to rethink their plans for 2023.

It was initially proposed Winterfest would move to a site in the city centre but it has failed to take place at all.

Some events are still planned for Slessor Gardens next year, though, with the Sausage and Cider Festival coming back for a third year.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the Liz Hobbs Group, promoter of several Slessor Gardens concerts in recent years including James and Bastille last year, will be back in 2024.

The Courier has contacted Liz Hobbs Group for comment.

