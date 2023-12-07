Fresh blow for Slessor Gardens as Dundee snubbed from 2024 expansion plans

Slessor Gardens has suffered a fresh blow after it was confirmed a major expansion of a music festival for 2024 does not include a return to the Dundee venue.

Summer Sessions, run by DF Concerts, was held at the Waterfront site for the first time in 2022 – following similar events in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics entertained thousands of revellers.

The festival was not held at any location in 2023 as it took a hiatus but DF Concerts said it “looked forward to being back in Dundee in the future”.

DF Concerts: No plans for 2024 Summer Sessions in Dundee

There were then hopes that a return for 2024 was on the cards when the promoter announced a major expansion of Summer Sessions to locations across Scotland and England in October, including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling.

But the promoter has now confirmed to The Courier it has no plans for Dundee in 2024.

A spokesperson said: “We have announced all of the Scottish locations for Summer Sessions 2024.”

Asked why it had decided against returning to Dundee, DF Concerts did not respond.

The news comes after the Winterfest event was scrapped after two years at Slessor Gardens.

Organisers of that event said the cost-of-living crisis and poor weather in 2022, along with a lack of footfall at the Waterfront site, had forced them to rethink their plans for 2023.

It was initially proposed Winterfest would move to a site in the city centre but it has failed to take place at all.

Some events are still planned for Slessor Gardens next year, though, with the Sausage and Cider Festival coming back for a third year.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the Liz Hobbs Group, promoter of several Slessor Gardens concerts in recent years including James and Bastille last year, will be back in 2024.

The Courier has contacted Liz Hobbs Group for comment.