Home News Dundee

Could Summer Sessions concerts be returning to Dundee?

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Stereophonics performed at Slessor Gardens as part of the festival in 2022.

By Ben MacDonald
Summer Sessions could return to Dundee
Summer Sessions could return to Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There are hopes a major music festival could be returning to Dundee in 2024.

Summer Sessions, run by DF Concerts, took place at Slessor Gardens in 2022 for the first time after similar events in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, no Summer Sessions gigs were held at any of the Scottish locations in 2023.

Summer Sessions ‘expanding’ but Dundee plans yet to be confirmed for 2024

Now, the firm has confirmed plans to bring Summer Sessions back next year by “expanding” to locations across Scotland and England.

Concerts at two English locations have already been announced.

A post on Facebook said: “Summer Sessions is expanding!

“Over the next few months, we will be announcing the latest locations to host Summer Sessions and the artists who will be gracing the stages.”

Noel Gallagher performs at Slessor Gardens
Noel Gallagher headlined the first Summer Sessions event in Dundee last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Courier has contacted DF Concerts to ask whether Dundee will be on the list for 2024.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Stereophonics headlined the 2022 event in Dundee.

On Monday morning, Summer Sessions concerts involving Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers & Chic were confirmed for Southampton and Bedford.

Conversation