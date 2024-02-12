Global superstar Shania Twain to play Stirling Summer Sessions

Global superstar Shania Twain is set to play Stirling Summer Sessions.

The country star, known for songs including You’re Still the One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform at Stirling City Park on Tuesday July 2.

She will be joined on the night by Human singer Rag’n’Bone Man.

Canadian singer Twain returns to Scotland having recently entertained sold-out crowds on the Queen of Me tour.

Before her appearance in Stirling, she will perform her third run of residency shows in Las Vegas.

The show is the third Summer Sessions concert to be announced.

Shania Twain joins Busted and Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions

Busted will headline on Friday June 28, with support from The Darkness and Eurovision star Dadi Freyr.

Tom Jones will then take to the stage on Sunday June 30.

Tickets for Twain’s gig go on sale this Friday at 9am, with pre-sale tickets available at 9am on Thursday.

Music fans can get access by signing up for Summer Sessions online.

The announcement comes after The Courier revealed that Dundee City Council turned down a bid to host major gigs by Fatboy Slim and Biffy Clyro as part of Dundee Summer Sessions in 2022.