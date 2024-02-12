Global superstar Shania Twain to play Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global superstar Shania Twain to play Stirling Summer Sessions

The singer will be joined by Rag'n'Bone Man on Tuesday July 2.

By Ben MacDonald
Shania Twain will headline the third Summer Sessions concert at Stirling
Shania Twain will perform in Stirling. Image: Louie Banks

Global superstar Shania Twain is set to play Stirling Summer Sessions.

The country star, known for songs including You’re Still the One and That Don’t Impress Me Much, will perform at Stirling City Park on Tuesday July 2.

She will be joined on the night by Human singer Rag’n’Bone Man.

Rag 'n' Bone Man will support Shania Twain in Stirling
Rag’n’Bone Man will support Shania on the night. Image: LLC City

Canadian singer Twain returns to Scotland having recently entertained sold-out crowds on the Queen of Me tour.

Before her appearance in Stirling, she will perform her third run of residency shows in Las Vegas.

The show is the third Summer Sessions concert to be announced.

Shania Twain joins Busted and Tom Jones at Stirling Summer Sessions

Busted will headline on Friday June 28, with support from The Darkness and Eurovision star Dadi Freyr.

Tom Jones will then take to the stage on Sunday June 30.

Tickets for Twain’s gig go on sale this Friday at 9am, with pre-sale tickets available at 9am on Thursday.

Music fans can get access by signing up for Summer Sessions online.

The announcement comes after The Courier revealed that Dundee City Council turned down a bid to host major gigs by Fatboy Slim and Biffy Clyro as part of Dundee Summer Sessions in 2022.

