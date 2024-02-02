Busted and The Darkness to play Stirling Summer Sessions

Busted are the latest headline act announced for Stirling Summer Sessions.

The Year 3000 trio will take to the stage at City Park on Friday June 28, supported by The Darkness and Eurovision star Dadi Freyr.

Busted returned last year to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a UK arena tour and a new album reworking their greatest hits.

Presale tickets for the Busted Stirling Summer Sessions show will be available from 10am on Wednesday (February 7).

Fans can sign up for the presale online.

The general sale is from 10am next Friday (February 9).

Tom Jones has already been announced for the first-ever Stirling Summer Sessions, playing the festival on June 30.

It comes after it was revealed Summer Sessions – organised by DF Concerts – will not be returning to Dundee Slessor Gardens this year despite expanding to new locations elsewhere in the UK.