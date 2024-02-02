Busted and The Darkness to play Stirling Summer Sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Busted and The Darkness to play Stirling Summer Sessions

The festival is taking place at City Park for the first time.

By Chloe Burrell
Charlie Simpson performing in Aberdeen last September.
Busted singer Charlie Simpson performing in Aberdeen last September. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Busted are the latest headline act announced for Stirling Summer Sessions.

The Year 3000 trio will take to the stage at City Park on Friday June 28, supported by The Darkness and Eurovision star Dadi Freyr.

Busted returned last year to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a UK arena tour and a new album reworking their greatest hits.

Busted performing in Aberdeen last September.
Busted will take to the Stirling stage in June. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Presale tickets for the Busted Stirling Summer Sessions show will be available from 10am on Wednesday (February 7).

Fans can sign up for the presale online.

The general sale is from 10am next Friday (February 9).

Tom Jones has already been announced for the first-ever Stirling Summer Sessions, playing the festival on June 30.

It comes after it was revealed Summer Sessions – organised by DF Concerts – will not be returning to Dundee Slessor Gardens this year despite expanding to new locations elsewhere in the UK.

Conversation