Teenager detained for life over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old at house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager detained for life over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old at house party

By Press Association
Mikey Roynon was stabbed to death at a 16th birthday party in Bath (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Mikey Roynon was stabbed to death at a 16th birthday party in Bath (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A teenager who stabbed another teenager to death with a large hunting-style knife at a 16th birthday party has been detained for life.

Shane Cunningham fatally stabbed Mikey Roynon, 16, in the neck with the large knife during a house party in Bath, Somerset, in June last year.

The 16-year-old was convicted of murder while his two friends were convicted of manslaughter after being acquitted of the more serious charge.

Cartel Bushnell and Leo Knight, both 16, received sentences of nine years and nine-and-a-half years’ youth detention for killing Mikey.

Mr Justice Saini imposed a life sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Friday and ordered that Cunningham should serve a minimum term of 16 years in custody before he can be considered for parole.

Bristol Crown Court
Cunningham was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court (PA)

Passing sentence, the judge praised the family of Mikey for their dignity during the trial.

“I have this morning heard the moving victim personal statements from Mikey’s mother, father and grandmother,” he said.

“On the day Mikey was killed he was only 16 and still a child. His family have suffered a loss that is unimaginable.

“Mikey had a big musical career ahead of him and although he faced a number of challenges in his life, his future was promising.”

The judge went on: “Bristol and its surrounding areas are in the middle of a plague of knife crime. That plague has continued since this trial concluded.

“The lives of boys who carry knives continue to be taken by those who also carry knives.”

The judge ruled that all three could be identified despite their age after an application by the PA news agency.

During the trial Cunningham claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Mikey after claiming Mikey had swung a knife towards his friends in the garden of the property.

The teenager was left bleeding heavily from a wound to his neck and collapsed on the driveway of the party venue in Eastfield Avenue, Weston.

Police, paramedics and doctors were quickly at the scene of the incident but could not save Mikey’s life.

The defendants left the scene and later disposed of their weapons, and two were recovered by the police.