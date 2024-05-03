Everything is possible – Thomas Tuchel leaves door ajar to Bayern Munich stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Everything is possible – Thomas Tuchel leaves door ajar to Bayern Munich stay

By Press Association
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is due to leave the club at the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is due to leave the club at the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has declared “everything is possible” after being asked if he could yet stay on as Bayern Munich boss.

Bayern announced in February that Tuchel is to leave his post at the end of the current season, during which the club have missed out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 years but still have an opportunity to reach the Champions League final.

Asked if that situation was set in stone after Austria boss Ralf Rangnick this week rejected the opportunity to replace him, Tuchel told a press conference: “This is an agreement, so this can’t be changed.”

However, he added: “Well, you can change every contract by mutual consent because we had a contract as well and then we agreed on ending it early, so everything is possible.

“But the answer is the same: the agreement stands and the agreement exists.”

Tuchel’s comments came as he prepared his second-placed team for Saturday’s league trip to Stuttgart and the Champions League semi-final second leg trip to Real Madrid which follows on Wednesday evening.

When it was put to him that the players would be keen to know who will be in charge at the Allianz Arena next season, he replied: “Yes, but I don’t think they want to know in the next five or seven days, so the players are going to be focused on the game tomorrow and the reverse fixture [against Madrid] on Wednesday. That’s the highest priority, for me anyway.”

In the meantime, Tuchel will concentrate only on the task of ensuring the best possible league finish despite acknowledging that second place behind newly crowned champions Bayer Leverkusen could not be considered a success.

He said: “Second place is never a goal for Bayern Munich, but still it’s a big challenge tomorrow to play against Stuttgart. I know what we have to expect tomorrow, it’s going to be very emotional.

“They played relegation games last season and now they are one of the best teams in the league at least and maybe in Europe as well. They are constantly playing at a high level, so that is really impressive.”

Matthijs de Ligt and Jamal Musiala will not travel, but Leroy Sane will and a late decision will be take on Dayot Upamecano.

Stuttgart will welcome the dethroned champions to the MHP Arena having already secured one of the Bundesliga’s five Champions League berths for next season but intent on a top-four finish as they sit third, five points behind Bayern with three games remaining.

Head coach Sebastian Hoeness told a press conference: “It’s unbelievable that we’re going to be playing in the Champions League. It’s something very special.

“But we want to get at least three more points and secure fourth place so that we can say we’ve achieved it in our own right.”