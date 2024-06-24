ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should embrace its twin cities more

1993 marked the beginning of a new relationship between Dundee and Würzburg when the two cities were officially twinned with each other.

This partnership aimed to build cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and mutual understanding between the residents of these two historic cities.

On my recent visit to Germany for our trip to see Scotland at Euro 2024, I was particularly eager to visit Würzburg.

We arrived in Würzburg for the first time on Saturday, and the experience was nothing short of enchanting.

The city’s picturesque landscapes, historic architecture, and vibrant community was just amazing.

When you enter Würzburg, you are greeted by a display of flags representing the countries Würzburg is twinned with – a welcoming sight that reminded me of Dundee’s own tradition of the city showcasing the flags of its twin cities on the façade of the Caird Hall.

We stopped off at a lovely food stall which had very few tables but had a huge plasma TV with the Slovakia vs Ukraine being played.

Afterwards, we headed down to the waterfront and sat in a lovely restaurant which overlooked the River Main.

It was a lovely visit and I look forward to returning very soon.

But Dundee’s twin cities are a testament to the city’s commitment to building global relationships.

Twinning seems to have faded

The city’s first twinning took place in 1946 with Orleans in France, a partnership that was established in the aftermath of the Second World War to promote peace and reconciliation.

In 1980, Dundee expanded its global connections by twinning with Nablus in Palestine, a move that highlighted the city’s dedication to supporting international solidarity and cooperation.

And by 1993, Alexandria in the US joined along with Wurzburg. Dubai and West Dundee would later join the roster by the 21st century.

Twin cities really are an intriguing concept, one that embodies the spirit of international friendship and shared growth.

However, it is a concept that I don’t hear much about in relation to Dundee.

Despite the potential benefits, the idea of twinning seems to have faded into the background of public discourse.

I think we need to raise awareness of Dundee’s connections to its twin cities as well as looking to form new partnerships with cities around the globe as Dundee looks towards the future as a fast-growing tech hub, something which I have previously touched upon.

I associate cities like Toronto in Canada and Sao Paulo in Brazil as being similar to Dundee.

All three are forward-looking places which look to the future when it comes to industries relating to technology, media and life sciences.

Power in partnerships

I think Dundee City Council are missing a trick here, we should look at forming partnerships with these kind of cities in an increasingly interconnected world.

These relationships can offer invaluable opportunities for cultural exchange, economic development, and collaborative problem-solving in industries that Dundee are experts in.

It is an initiative I would personally love to get involved with, as I am passionate about building connections that can build our community and contribute to a more globally minded Dundee as the city prepares to welcome exciting new additions that will help continue to build Dundee’s international profile, including the recently green-lit Eden Project.

Imagine the possibilities, from educational exchange programs, joint cultural festivals, collaborative business ventures, to shared solutions to urban challenges.

By embracing the twin cities concept more actively, Dundee could position itself as a beacon of international friendship and innovation.

Let us not underestimate the power of these partnerships, and the partnerships that can be made to create a more vibrant, diverse, and forward-thinking city.