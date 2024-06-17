£130m Dundee Eden Project granted planning permission as council leader hails ‘incredible project’

The £130 million Eden Project in Dundee has been granted planning permission by councillors.

The application to see the former gas works on East Dock Street transformed into the flagship ecological destination was unanimously approved at a full council meeting on Monday.

The vast site will consist of three different venues which, Eden Project bosses say, would showcase cultivated wild landscapes, exhibits, art installations, performances, science and storytelling.

When completed, it’s estimated it will attract half a million visitors a year.

A separate application to create a pedestrian bridge spanning across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway will be considered at a later date.

Chief Experience Development Officer Blair Parkin during the pre-determination hearing said: “Our ambition is to create a globally significant platform and provide a base for Eden’s programs in Scotland.

“The scheme we have submitted provides a just transition to better ways of living and working with the grain of nature and tackles the planetary challenges that confront this current generation.

“The Eden Project demonstrates and inspires positive action for the planet.”

What will the Eden Project Dundee have?

When completed, Eden Project Dundee will have three venues on the site. These will be the following:

‘The Valve’ – a single storey entrance exhibition building to the west of the site. Internally it will have a ticketing area, private multi use spaces, kitchen facilities and café with seating areas in an open entrance hall, retail area, external seating and plant sale area and plant machinery rooms.

‘The Lush Bunker‘ – housed in the gas holder to the south eastern corner of the site, this will comprise an exhibition space titled ‘The Seam’ and a planted environment. This will be the most prominent architectural element of the site.

Venue three – currently unnamed, this will sit on top of the existing terraced area to the north of the site. It will sit over two levels below the height of the wall with Broughty Ferry Road and include gallery spaces, installations, exhibits, artwork and play/interactive opportunities.

Application approved

Councillors welcomed the bid with hopes the project will bring huge economic benefits to the city.

Council leader John Alexander said: “Having been part of the introduction of Eden to the city and every conversation since I could not be happier that planning approval has now been given for this incredible project.

“The project will help deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds for the local economy. It will also provide new educational opportunities and seek to build work on efforts within our communities, well beyond the site boundary.

“It will attract people from far and wide, as well as being very much for the citizens of Dundee. It was great to see so many locals helping to shape the proposals which were approved tonight.

“The planning process is only one part of a much longer journey, however. All partners are aware that the hard work really starts now to ensure that we make this world-class, transformative project a reality.

“Now the hard work really begins in earnest as we work towards delivery.”

Last month, Eden Project bosses said that the budget and timeline for completion of the Dundee attraction would be revealed following a positive planning decision from Dundee City Council.