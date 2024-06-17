£130m Dundee Eden Project granted planning permission as council leader hails ‘incredible project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

£130m Dundee Eden Project granted planning permission as council leader hails ‘incredible project’

Dundee councillors approved the application at a full council meeting on Monday.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

The £130 million Eden Project in Dundee has been granted planning permission by councillors.

The application to see the former gas works on East Dock Street transformed into the flagship ecological destination was unanimously approved at a full council meeting on Monday.

The vast site will consist of three different venues which, Eden Project bosses say, would showcase cultivated wild landscapes, exhibits, art installations, performances, science and storytelling.

When completed, it’s estimated it will attract half a million visitors a year.

A separate application to create a pedestrian bridge spanning across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway will be considered at a later date.

Artist impressions of Eden Project Dundee, which could be approved next week. Image: Eden Project.
The attraction could cost up to £130m. Image: Eden Project.

Chief Experience Development Officer Blair Parkin during the pre-determination hearing said: “Our ambition is to create a globally significant platform and provide a base for Eden’s programs in Scotland.

“The scheme we have submitted provides a just transition to better ways of living and working with the grain of nature and tackles the planetary challenges that confront this current generation.

“The Eden Project demonstrates and inspires positive action for the planet.”

What will the Eden Project Dundee have?

When completed, Eden Project Dundee will have three venues on the site. These will be the following:

  • ‘The Valve’ – a single storey entrance exhibition building to the west of the site. Internally it will have a ticketing area, private multi use spaces, kitchen facilities and café with seating areas in an open entrance hall, retail area, external seating and plant sale area and plant machinery rooms.
  • ‘The Lush Bunker‘ – housed in the gas holder to the south eastern corner of the site, this will comprise an exhibition space titled ‘The Seam’ and a planted environment. This will be the most prominent architectural element of the site.
  • Venue three – currently unnamed, this will sit on top of the existing terraced area to the north of the site. It will sit over two levels below the height of the wall with Broughty Ferry Road and include gallery spaces, installations, exhibits, artwork and play/interactive opportunities.

Application approved

Councillors welcomed the bid with hopes the project will bring huge economic benefits to the city.

Council leader John Alexander said: “Having been part of the introduction of Eden to the city and every conversation since I could not be happier that planning approval has now been given for this incredible project.

“The project will help deliver hundreds of jobs, huge visitor numbers and tens of millions of pounds for the local economy. It will also provide new educational opportunities and seek to build work on efforts within our communities, well beyond the site boundary.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It will attract people from far and wide, as well as being very much for the citizens of Dundee. It was great to see so many locals helping to shape the proposals which were approved tonight.

“The planning process is only one part of a much longer journey, however. All partners are aware that the hard work really starts now to ensure that we make this world-class, transformative project a reality.

“Now the hard work really begins in earnest as we work towards delivery.”

Last month, Eden Project bosses said that the budget and timeline for completion of the Dundee attraction would be revealed following a positive planning decision from Dundee City Council.

More from Dundee

Travis set to play Fat Sam's in Dundee
Scottish indie legends Travis to play Fat Sam’s in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council chief aims to see closure-threatened Dundee attractions saved and 'come back stronger'
7
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Dylan Scott
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell avoids jail for breach of non-harassment order
The race begins! Image by Alan Richardson
Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event
Gary Ellis in German crash
Dundee man hurt in Germany crash thanks locals for support as fundraiser launched
Ayshea as Bowser (of super Mario fame), Talia as Barbie, Shaela as Kenflamingo, Elle as Mitsuri and Lily as Toadette. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Still Game star joins revellers at Dundee comic con
Dundee Pride 2024 was full of love and pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dundee Pride 2024: Best pictures as thousands descend on the city
Heavenly Desserts will take over the former Mazaj restaurant on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Cartwright Communications
Opening date for new Dundee dessert restaurant revealed
2
Hopeful fans at the start of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Best pictures from Dundee's Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing 'no Scotland,…