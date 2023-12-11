Eden Project: Plan for pedestrian bridge linking attraction with River Tay unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Eden Project: Plan for pedestrian bridge linking attraction with River Tay unveiled

The 50 metre walkway will span across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway. 

By Laura Devlin
An artist impression of the proposed pedestrian bridge. Image: Eden Project.
An artist impression of the proposed pedestrian bridge. Image: Eden Project.

Plans for a pedestrian bridge linking the Eden Project with the River Tay have been unveiled.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council outlining details of a 50 metre walkway which will span across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway.

It forms part of the Eden Project masterplan, which aims to promote footfall between the waterfront and the north of the city.

Writing in a supporting statement Eden Project bosses said the structure will be a “unique landscaped bridge” made from low carbon footprint materials.

It would be pre-assembled at ground level before being lifted in a single overnight operation. This, bosses say, will reduce road and rail closure time.

The east and west elevations of the proposed bridge. Image: Eden Project.

If approved, the bridge will also be open to the public 24-hours a day and will have integrated lighting to ensure it is well lit at night.

The application added: “The Eden Project Dundee proposals incorporate a fully accessible landscaped ramped access approach to the new bridge crossing to the north of East Dock Street.

“From this point the single span bridge proposal reaches across to a southern landing over-viewing Camperdown Dock before ramping down to East Camperdown Street.

“Historically these linkages existed until the East Dock Street level crossing and railway bridge opposite Market Street were closed off by Network Rail in recent years.”

The proposed location of the bridge. Image: Eden Project.

full planning application for the £130m Dundee Eden Project was submitted last week, marking the next step in the project first revealed in 2019.

It’s expected to take around two years to build and bosses hope the project will be ready to open to the public by the end of 2026.

Ahead of the planning application being submitted, a series of consultation events were held over three months with members of the public.

During these, it was detailed the ecological destination will consist of three venues across the vast site which will explore regeneration and our relationship with nature.

Organisers have also promised “affordable pricing” into the attraction, which will include live music, art, and food, beverage and retail spaces.

