Eden Project: Plan for pedestrian bridge linking attraction with River Tay unveiled

Plans for a pedestrian bridge linking the Eden Project with the River Tay have been unveiled.

A planning application has been lodged with Dundee City Council outlining details of a 50 metre walkway which will span across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway.

It forms part of the Eden Project masterplan, which aims to promote footfall between the waterfront and the north of the city.

Writing in a supporting statement Eden Project bosses said the structure will be a “unique landscaped bridge” made from low carbon footprint materials.

It would be pre-assembled at ground level before being lifted in a single overnight operation. This, bosses say, will reduce road and rail closure time.

If approved, the bridge will also be open to the public 24-hours a day and will have integrated lighting to ensure it is well lit at night.

The application added: “The Eden Project Dundee proposals incorporate a fully accessible landscaped ramped access approach to the new bridge crossing to the north of East Dock Street.

“From this point the single span bridge proposal reaches across to a southern landing over-viewing Camperdown Dock before ramping down to East Camperdown Street.

“Historically these linkages existed until the East Dock Street level crossing and railway bridge opposite Market Street were closed off by Network Rail in recent years.”

A full planning application for the £130m Dundee Eden Project was submitted last week, marking the next step in the project first revealed in 2019.

It’s expected to take around two years to build and bosses hope the project will be ready to open to the public by the end of 2026.

Ahead of the planning application being submitted, a series of consultation events were held over three months with members of the public.

During these, it was detailed the ecological destination will consist of three venues across the vast site which will explore regeneration and our relationship with nature.

Organisers have also promised “affordable pricing” into the attraction, which will include live music, art, and food, beverage and retail spaces.