‘Significant’ concern for wellbeing of man, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy

Police say there are “significant” concerns for the wellbeing of a missing man from Kirkcaldy.

Kieran McAlpine, 28, was last seen at around 8.10am on Monday in the Heatherywood area of Thornton.

He is described as white, of a slim build and around 5ft 10, with short black hair.

When last seen he was wearing black trousers or jeans and no top.

He is known to have been driving a silver Ford Focus.

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “There are significant concerns for Kieran’s wellbeing and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“We ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts, or possible sightings of him, to please come forward.

“Any information could prove vital to our efforts to find him.

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 0603 of 24 June, 2024.”