John Potter lays down challenge to two ‘really good’ new signings as Raith Rovers return

Teenagers Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson have both joined the Kirkcaldy club this summer.

New Raith Rovers signings Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu.
New Raith Rovers signings Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

John Potter has challenged teenagers Lewis Gibson and Kai Montagu to prove their first-team credentials at Raith Rovers.

The duo have both earned moves to Stark’s Park this summer as the Championship hopefuls revamp their squad.

Montagu, 17, has signed a two-year deal after moving from Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

Gibson, 18, the son of Annan Athletic player-boss Wullie Gibson, has penned a three-year agreement with the Kirkcaldy club after coming through at Queen of the South.

Both are highly rated and tipped to have bright futures in the game.

New signing Kai Montagu holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Kai Montagu was signed after impressing for East Kilbride in the Lowland League. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

And Potter, who oversees recruitment as Raith’s technical director, expects the youngsters to push hard for top-team action.

With players returning for pre-season training, he told Courier Sport: “We set out to do something with the squad this summer.

“We wanted to bring in that experience and good players to bring standards and professionalism.

“But, at the same time, we did a lot of work, in terms of myself and our scouting team, watching a lot of games and watching players.

“They don’t all come off, they don’t all sign and we decided not to take it any further with some.

Potter: ‘We’ve watched them closely’

“But, in terms of Lewis and Kai, this was something we wanted to do.

“We’ve watched them closely and we think they’ve got all the attributes to go and have really good careers and kick on.

“These guys are coming in and we’re telling them we want them to be part of that first-team squad and get in the team and be competitive.

“The types of guys they are, I know they’ll want to do that as well.”

A right-back and striker are expected to be uppermost in Raith’s priorities in the coming days, but Potter has revealed Montagu and Gibson could be joined by further youthful signings.

New signing Lewis Gibson holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Lewis Gibson was a surprise new recruit for Raith Rovers from Queen of the South. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

With Lewis Stevenson, 36, Paul Hanlon, 34, Callum Fordyce, 32, and Shaun Byrne, 31, all recruited this summer, it seems others could help bring the average age down again.

Potter added: “We have those projects, if you want to call it, in terms of younger players. And we need to bring some more into the squad; there might be others that come in as well.

“We’re trying to balance the squad. But everybody we bring in, we want them to be competitive and fight for that jersey with Raith Rovers.

“I think if you can do that, we’ve got a good changing room and a good squad.

“We’re getting there. We’ve still got bits and pieces to do. But we’re really happy with the squad we’ve got in place for starting back.”

