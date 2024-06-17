Lewis Gibson’s SPFL boss dad delivers key career message as Raith Rovers recruit sets Stark’s Park target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Gibson’s SPFL boss dad delivers key career message as Raith Rovers recruit sets Stark’s Park target

Gibson junior has penned a three-year deal at Stark's Park to join from Queen of the South.

Lewis Gibson signs for Raith Rovers flanked by dad Wullie.
Lewis Gibson signs for Raith Rovers flanked by dad Wullie. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Wullie Gibson is convinced the time is right for son Lewis to make a name for himself – and he firmly believes Raith Rovers is the right place for him to do just that.



The 18-year-old shares some of his father’s traits – he is a quick-footed winger with an eye for a cross – and they created Scottish football history when they appeared together for Queens in 2022.

However, Wullie, appointed Annan Athletic player-boss this summer, reckons Lewis now needs to ‘spread his wings’.

The former Dunfermline and Kilmarnock wide man said: “I know it got quite a lot of coverage, about us making history by playing together, and that’s a great thing on a personal level.

New signing Lewis Gibson holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Lewis Gibson has signed a three-year deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“But it’s time for him to go and do his own thing.

“There were a couple of reasons why he needed to move on from Queen of the South, and that’s one of them.

“He’s a local lad down there and he’s loved by the majority of the fans.

“But Queens are in League One and Raith are at the top end of the Championship and moving in the right direction with ambition.

“It’s time to get away and spread his wings.

‘It’s about him now’

“With the club he’s joining and the support they’ve got, with the guys behind the scenes trying to do everything the right way, it’s the right club.

“It’s about him now. I want him to get away and make his own mark.

“I don’t want him to be Wullie Gibson’s son. This is about Lewis Gibson and that’s all that matters; it’s about him going and making a name for himself in the game.

“I’ve done it, I’ve had my career and I’m coming to the end of it and going into a management career and hoping to make that successful.

“But, for him, all the focus should be on him. He deserves his move and I hope he goes and does well.

New Raith Rovers signing Lewis Gibson holds a ball inside the Stark's Park dressing room.
Lewis Gibson will be determined to make his mark on Raith Rovers, says dad Wullie. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

“The message is, ‘go spread your wings, make a career for yourself and enjoy yourself’.”

Lewis has already played 61 first-team games and has six goals and 16 assists to his name.

However, Wullie knows from the experience of his own career that there is more to success than what happens on the pitch.

Whilst desperate for Lewis to step out from his shadow, he is also able to pass on invaluable knowledge and help his son avoid the mistakes he himself made as a player.

“I know Lewis is a good player, we all know Lewis is a good player,” added Gibson senior.

‘I was just explosive’

“But I can also tell him, ‘when I decided to do this, it didn’t work for me’ or ‘I made the wrong decision by doing that’.

“It’s all about what he does off the pitch, away from the club. It’s about dealing with setbacks.

“I was always hot-headed and was reactive. Instead of thinking of the consequences, I was just explosive.

“I fell out with Jim Jefferies at Kilmarnock and others. I’ve built all those relationships back up as I’ve got older and more mature.

“But that’s the kind of advice I’ve been trying to give him.

Wullie Gibson (left) and son Lewis warming up for Queen of the South in 2022. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“He’s so hard-working. He just needs to keep doing that and listening to the right people.

“Raith have got a great group of boys, so listen to them and take advice from them.

“The type of player he is, he wants to go in and make his mark.

“He’s not joining Raith to be a squad player, he’s joining Raith to get himself in the team.

“He believes he’s good enough and he wants to take the opportunity that’s been given to him.”

