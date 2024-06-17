Lewis Gibson’s SPFL boss dad delivers key career message as Raith Rovers recruit sets Stark’s Park target

Wullie Gibson is convinced the time is right for son Lewis to make a name for himself – and he firmly believes Raith Rovers is the right place for him to do just that.

Gibson junior has penned a three-year deal with Rovers to join from Queen of the South.

The 18-year-old shares some of his father’s traits – he is a quick-footed winger with an eye for a cross – and they created Scottish football history when they appeared together for Queens in 2022.

However, Wullie, appointed Annan Athletic player-boss this summer, reckons Lewis now needs to ‘spread his wings’.

The former Dunfermline and Kilmarnock wide man said: “I know it got quite a lot of coverage, about us making history by playing together, and that’s a great thing on a personal level.

“But it’s time for him to go and do his own thing.

“There were a couple of reasons why he needed to move on from Queen of the South, and that’s one of them.

“He’s a local lad down there and he’s loved by the majority of the fans.

“But Queens are in League One and Raith are at the top end of the Championship and moving in the right direction with ambition.

“It’s time to get away and spread his wings.

‘It’s about him now’

“With the club he’s joining and the support they’ve got, with the guys behind the scenes trying to do everything the right way, it’s the right club.

“It’s about him now. I want him to get away and make his own mark.

“I don’t want him to be Wullie Gibson’s son. This is about Lewis Gibson and that’s all that matters; it’s about him going and making a name for himself in the game.

“I’ve done it, I’ve had my career and I’m coming to the end of it and going into a management career and hoping to make that successful.

“But, for him, all the focus should be on him. He deserves his move and I hope he goes and does well.

“The message is, ‘go spread your wings, make a career for yourself and enjoy yourself’.”

Lewis has already played 61 first-team games and has six goals and 16 assists to his name.

However, Wullie knows from the experience of his own career that there is more to success than what happens on the pitch.

Whilst desperate for Lewis to step out from his shadow, he is also able to pass on invaluable knowledge and help his son avoid the mistakes he himself made as a player.

“I know Lewis is a good player, we all know Lewis is a good player,” added Gibson senior.

‘I was just explosive’

“But I can also tell him, ‘when I decided to do this, it didn’t work for me’ or ‘I made the wrong decision by doing that’.

“It’s all about what he does off the pitch, away from the club. It’s about dealing with setbacks.

“I was always hot-headed and was reactive. Instead of thinking of the consequences, I was just explosive.

“I fell out with Jim Jefferies at Kilmarnock and others. I’ve built all those relationships back up as I’ve got older and more mature.

“But that’s the kind of advice I’ve been trying to give him.

“He’s so hard-working. He just needs to keep doing that and listening to the right people.

“Raith have got a great group of boys, so listen to them and take advice from them.

“The type of player he is, he wants to go in and make his mark.

“He’s not joining Raith to be a squad player, he’s joining Raith to get himself in the team.

“He believes he’s good enough and he wants to take the opportunity that’s been given to him.”