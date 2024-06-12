Freed Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne feeling ‘at home’ as he joins Raith Rovers on permanent deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freed Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne feeling ‘at home’ as he joins Raith Rovers on permanent deal

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year contract with the Stark's Park club.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Shaun Byrne insists he is back ‘loving football again’ after signing a two-year deal with Raith Rovers.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Stark’s Park from Dundee and has now made that move permanent.

The 30-year-old was freed by Dundee at the end of the campaign and was a man in demand following some impressive displays for Raith.

Livingston and Partick Thistle are understood to have fought hard to land the playmaker, with Dunfermline and Larne also admirers.

Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle in the play-offs.
Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle in the play-offs. Image: SNS.

However, Kirkcaldy-born Byrne has revealed he has felt at home with Rovers and is thrilled to be extending his stay at the club.

He told the Raith website: “Raith gave me the opportunity to get back loving football again.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure sharing a changing room with the boys and doing so well as a team last season.

“I’ve been happier on and off the pitch since joining, as I’ve felt supported from staff, all the boys and the fans from day one.

“I really feel at home.

Byrne ‘buzzing’

“I’m absolutely buzzing to see what the season brings and can’t wait to get going again.”

Byrne made 41 appearances for Raith across the campaign following his arrival last August.

After dropping out the line-up following a concussion sustained in the 2-1 win over Dundee United in February, he returned to start all four Premiership play-off matches.

Despite the disappointment of that final defeat to Ross County, the ex-Dunfermline and Livingston player has opted to join Rovers’ bid to go one better next year.

Manager Ian Murray said: “I’m really happy we have managed to re-sign Shaun.

Shaun Byrne claps the Raith Rovers supporters.
Shaun Byrne is ‘buzzing’ for next season after Raith Rovers’ play-off disappointment. Image: SNS.

“He did so well for us on loan last season, bringing calmness on the ball and also a good influence in changing room.

“We have had to fend off a lot of interest to keep him.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Shaun and look forward to it again.”

Byrne joins Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews in penning contract extensions with Raith in recent days.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have also snapped up Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson, Airdrie assistant-manager Callum Fordyce and youngster Kai Montagu.

