Freed Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne feeling ‘at home’ as he joins Raith Rovers on permanent deal

Shaun Byrne insists he is back ‘loving football again’ after signing a two-year deal with Raith Rovers.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Stark’s Park from Dundee and has now made that move permanent.

The 30-year-old was freed by Dundee at the end of the campaign and was a man in demand following some impressive displays for Raith.

Livingston and Partick Thistle are understood to have fought hard to land the playmaker, with Dunfermline and Larne also admirers.

However, Kirkcaldy-born Byrne has revealed he has felt at home with Rovers and is thrilled to be extending his stay at the club.

He told the Raith website: “Raith gave me the opportunity to get back loving football again.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure sharing a changing room with the boys and doing so well as a team last season.

“I’ve been happier on and off the pitch since joining, as I’ve felt supported from staff, all the boys and the fans from day one.

“I really feel at home.

Byrne ‘buzzing’

“I’m absolutely buzzing to see what the season brings and can’t wait to get going again.”

Byrne made 41 appearances for Raith across the campaign following his arrival last August.

After dropping out the line-up following a concussion sustained in the 2-1 win over Dundee United in February, he returned to start all four Premiership play-off matches.

Despite the disappointment of that final defeat to Ross County, the ex-Dunfermline and Livingston player has opted to join Rovers’ bid to go one better next year.

Manager Ian Murray said: “I’m really happy we have managed to re-sign Shaun.

“He did so well for us on loan last season, bringing calmness on the ball and also a good influence in changing room.

“We have had to fend off a lot of interest to keep him.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Shaun and look forward to it again.”

Byrne joins Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews in penning contract extensions with Raith in recent days.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have also snapped up Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson, Airdrie assistant-manager Callum Fordyce and youngster Kai Montagu.