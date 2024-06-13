Lewis Gibson becomes latest Raith Rovers signing as teenage winger pens 3-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Gibson becomes latest Raith Rovers signing as teenage winger pens 3-year deal

The 18-year-old joins the Stark's Park side from Queen of the South.

By Iain Collin
Lewis Gibson holds up a Raith Rovers scarf.
Lewis Gibson has joined Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Raith Rovers have snapped up winger Lewis Gibson from Queen of the South.

The youngster has moved to Stark’s Park on a three-year-deal, with a compensation fee still to be agreed with Queens.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Dunfermline and Kilmarnock winger Wullie Gibson, and the pair made what is thought to be Scottish football history by playing together in 2022.

Lewis Gibson puts pen to paper on his Raith Rovers contract.
Lewis Gibson has signed a three-year deal with Raith. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Gibson junior has gone on to rack up 61 appearances for the Doonhamers, including 31 last season, and was offered improved terms to stay this summer.

However, the wide man was keen to test himself at a higher level and Rovers have moved in.

Boss Ian Murray said: “Lewis is a really good young player that I first saw when he broke into Queen of the South’s team in the Championship.

“He’s already played a high number of games for his age and has shown huge potential.

“He’s a really good signing for us – a powerful runner and one we believe can improve more with us.

Opportunity

“Myself and all the staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Gibson made his first-team debut in July 2022 as a late substitute in Queens’ 3-0 victory over Ayr United.

He has gone on to score six times for the Dumfries club and registered eight assists for the side last term to top the club’s charts.

He said told the Raith website: “It’s a great opportunity and a great club.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to progress my career and I’m buzzing to get started.”

Raith Rovers defender Dylan Corr flexes his arm muscles.
Dylan Corr has opted to turn down a new deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Gibson’s arrival follows the signing of Lewis Stevenson, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal, as well as East Kilbride teenager Kai Montagu.

Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews have also penned new deals to stay at the club.

However, former Celtic B defender Dylan Corr has turned down fresh terms and has opted to seek a new club.

A statement from Rovers said: “After various discussions, Dylan Corr has decided not to accept our contract offer and will now move on.

“We’d like to thank Dylan for his efforts during his season with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

