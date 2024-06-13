Lewis Gibson becomes latest Raith Rovers signing as teenage winger pens 3-year deal

Raith Rovers have snapped up winger Lewis Gibson from Queen of the South.

The youngster has moved to Stark’s Park on a three-year-deal, with a compensation fee still to be agreed with Queens.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Dunfermline and Kilmarnock winger Wullie Gibson, and the pair made what is thought to be Scottish football history by playing together in 2022.

Gibson junior has gone on to rack up 61 appearances for the Doonhamers, including 31 last season, and was offered improved terms to stay this summer.

However, the wide man was keen to test himself at a higher level and Rovers have moved in.

Boss Ian Murray said: “Lewis is a really good young player that I first saw when he broke into Queen of the South’s team in the Championship.

“He’s already played a high number of games for his age and has shown huge potential.

“He’s a really good signing for us – a powerful runner and one we believe can improve more with us.

Opportunity

“Myself and all the staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Gibson made his first-team debut in July 2022 as a late substitute in Queens’ 3-0 victory over Ayr United.

He has gone on to score six times for the Dumfries club and registered eight assists for the side last term to top the club’s charts.

He said told the Raith website: “It’s a great opportunity and a great club.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to progress my career and I’m buzzing to get started.”

Gibson’s arrival follows the signing of Lewis Stevenson, Callum Fordyce and Shaun Byrne on a permanent deal, as well as East Kilbride teenager Kai Montagu.

Dylan Easton, Liam Dick and Ross Matthews have also penned new deals to stay at the club.

However, former Celtic B defender Dylan Corr has turned down fresh terms and has opted to seek a new club.

A statement from Rovers said: “After various discussions, Dylan Corr has decided not to accept our contract offer and will now move on.

“We’d like to thank Dylan for his efforts during his season with us and wish him all the best for the future.”