Crews tackle outbuilding fire on busy Stirling road

Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson

Firefighters were called to a wooden outbuilding alight in Stirling on Thursday afternoon.

Two appliances scrambled to the scene on Drip Road shortly after midday.

Emergency services closed Drip Road while crews tackled the blaze close to the rear of Vinney’s Bar.

There were no injuries following the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.15pm on Thursday to reports of a standalone wooden outbuilding on fire on Drip Rd, Stirling.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene and extinguished the fire.

“There were no casualties and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Thursday police were called a report of a fire in Drip Road, Stirling.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”

