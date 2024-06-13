Still time to take part in Forfar Rotary classic car tour – but be quick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still time to take part in Forfar Rotary classic car tour – but be quick

Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour has raised more than £65,000 for charity since 2017.

By Graham Brown
Open-top fun in a previous Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Image: Paul Reid
Open-top fun in a previous Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar Rotary Club is making a rallying call to motoring fans to snap up one of the remaining slots on its Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

The event will take petrolheads on a scenic journey through Angus and Perthshire on Sunday June 23.

And the seventh running will add to the huge charity total raised since the tour started in 2014.

What does the Strathmore Classic Car Tour involve?

The event is not a race, but an opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy a trip in their pride and joy in spectacular countryside.

It sets off from Motech garage at the Greens car park in Forfar.

Strathmore classic car tour.
Competitors are flagged off at the start of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Image: Paul Reid

The club hope to attract a field of around 60 vehicles.

The line-up each year includes everything from vintage to sports cars.

And this year the entry list has been opened up to custom cars and vintage motorcycles.

Entrants receive a road book on the day of the event revealing the tour route.

Their goodie bag also includes a commemorative rally plate.

The club said: “Lunch has been arranged at Moness resort at Aberfeldy, which was a great success last year.

Strathmore classic car tour participants.
A wave from one competitor. Image: Paul Reid

“And we will end the tour with a meal at Glamis Castle.

“It is always a picturesque point to finish and visitors enjoy the sight of so many stunning cars coming down the drive.”

There is no entry fee, but participants are expected to raise a minimum £50 in sponsorship.

Charity support

Proceeds from the 2024 event will once again go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

“We raised more than £9,000 for CHAS last year and are delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile charity again,” the club added.

The charity total since the event began in 2017 stands at more than £65k.

“Many thanks are due to our two main sponsors, Fiskens of Forfar who have sponsored the tour since its inception and Guild Homes, who are sponsoring us for the sixth time.”

You can enter the tour through the Forfar Rotary Club website or Facebook page.

