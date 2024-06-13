Still time to take part in Forfar Rotary classic car tour – but be quick

Forfar Rotary Club is making a rallying call to motoring fans to snap up one of the remaining slots on its Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

The event will take petrolheads on a scenic journey through Angus and Perthshire on Sunday June 23.

And the seventh running will add to the huge charity total raised since the tour started in 2014.

What does the Strathmore Classic Car Tour involve?

The event is not a race, but an opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy a trip in their pride and joy in spectacular countryside.

It sets off from Motech garage at the Greens car park in Forfar.

The club hope to attract a field of around 60 vehicles.

The line-up each year includes everything from vintage to sports cars.

And this year the entry list has been opened up to custom cars and vintage motorcycles.

Entrants receive a road book on the day of the event revealing the tour route.

Their goodie bag also includes a commemorative rally plate.

The club said: “Lunch has been arranged at Moness resort at Aberfeldy, which was a great success last year.

“And we will end the tour with a meal at Glamis Castle.

“It is always a picturesque point to finish and visitors enjoy the sight of so many stunning cars coming down the drive.”

There is no entry fee, but participants are expected to raise a minimum £50 in sponsorship.

Charity support

Proceeds from the 2024 event will once again go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

“We raised more than £9,000 for CHAS last year and are delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile charity again,” the club added.

The charity total since the event began in 2017 stands at more than £65k.

“Many thanks are due to our two main sponsors, Fiskens of Forfar who have sponsored the tour since its inception and Guild Homes, who are sponsoring us for the sixth time.”

You can enter the tour through the Forfar Rotary Club website or Facebook page.