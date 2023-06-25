Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club’s Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash for CHAS

Car buffs took to the road in their pride and joy for Forfar Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour headed off from the Angus town on Sunday morning.

The event has been a huge success since it was launched in 2014.

Proceeds from this year’s tour are going to CHAS.

A convoy of around 60 gleaming vehicles set off from the traditional start point of Motech garage at East Greens car park.

Rotarians work hard to come up with a unique and interesting route of around 150 miles each year.

For 2023 the cars headed west into Perthshire to a lunch stop at Moness resort in Aberfeldy.

The return route took the field through Glenisla and Kirriemuir to the finish line at Glamis Castle.

This year’s entry featured everything from the humble Morris Minor and Citroen 2CV to high performance machines from Porsche, Ferrari and Lotus.

Photographer Paul Reid was at the start line to see the cars flagged away.