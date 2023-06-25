Angus & The Mearns Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club’s Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash for CHAS The convoy of classic and performance cars enjoyed a trip into stunning Perthshire countryside to raise funds for CHAS in the Forfar Rotary Club event. Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown Share Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club’s Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash for CHAS Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/angus-mearns/4506244/forfar-rotary-strathmore-classic-car-tour-2/ Copy Link Car buffs took to the road in their pride and joy for Forfar Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The Strathmore Classic Car Tour headed off from the Angus town on Sunday morning. The event has been a huge success since it was launched in 2014. Proceeds from this year’s tour are going to CHAS. The busy scene at the start line. Image: Paul Reid A convoy of around 60 gleaming vehicles set off from the traditional start point of Motech garage at East Greens car park. Rotarians work hard to come up with a unique and interesting route of around 150 miles each year. For 2023 the cars headed west into Perthshire to a lunch stop at Moness resort in Aberfeldy. An immaculate Morris Minor heads off on the tour. Image: Paul Reid The return route took the field through Glenisla and Kirriemuir to the finish line at Glamis Castle. This year’s entry featured everything from the humble Morris Minor and Citroen 2CV to high performance machines from Porsche, Ferrari and Lotus. Photographer Paul Reid was at the start line to see the cars flagged away. The latest sportscar offering from Lotus drew lots of attention. Roof down motoring in a beautiful Porsche. Period accessories. One man and his Morgan. Pristine in the Angus sunshine. A wave from Eddie and Pat Shakespeare from Friockheim in their Morgan 4/4. Travelling in style. Cresta wave. Ferrari power. Roof down and we’re off. Left at the junction. A wave from another Morgan. Ian and Elaine Guthrie from Montrose with their 1974 Triumph Stag. 2CV perfection. Porsche evolution. Modern muscle. E-Type elegance. Back seat Bentley driver. Waiting for the flag to drop. All in the detail. Rotarian Colin Muir briefs the drivers.