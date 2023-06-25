Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club’s Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash for CHAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club’s Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash for CHAS

The convoy of classic and performance cars enjoyed a trip into stunning Perthshire countryside to raise funds for CHAS in the Forfar Rotary Club event.

Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Car buffs took to the road in their pride and joy for Forfar Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour headed off from the Angus town on Sunday morning.

The event has been a huge success since it was launched in 2014.

Proceeds from this year’s tour are going to CHAS.

Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour.
The busy scene at the start line. Image: Paul Reid

A convoy of around 60 gleaming vehicles set off from the traditional start point of Motech garage at East Greens car park.

Rotarians work hard to come up with a unique and interesting route of around 150 miles each year.

For 2023 the cars headed west into Perthshire to a lunch stop at Moness resort in Aberfeldy.

Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour.
An immaculate Morris Minor heads off on the tour. Image: Paul Reid

The return route took the field through Glenisla and Kirriemuir to the finish line at Glamis Castle.

This year’s entry featured everything from the humble Morris Minor and Citroen 2CV to high performance machines from Porsche, Ferrari and Lotus.

Photographer Paul Reid was at the start line to see the cars flagged away.
Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour.
The latest sportscar offering from Lotus drew lots of attention.
Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour.
Roof down motoring in a beautiful Porsche.
Strathmore Class Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Period accessories.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
One man and his Morgan.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Pristine in the Angus sunshine.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
A wave from Eddie and Pat Shakespeare from Friockheim in their Morgan 4/4.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Travelling in style.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Cresta wave.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Ferrari power.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Roof down and we’re off.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Left at the junction.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
A wave from another Morgan.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Ian and Elaine Guthrie from Montrose with their 1974 Triumph Stag.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
2CV perfection.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Porsche evolution.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Modern muscle.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
E-Type elegance.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Back seat Bentley driver.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Waiting for the flag to drop.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
All in the detail.
Strathmore Classic Car Tour organised by Forfar Rotary Club.
Rotarian Colin Muir briefs the drivers.

 

 

