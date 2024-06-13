Three vehicle crash disrupts traffic on A914 at Drumoig

A three-vehicle crash is disrupting traffic on the A914 near Drumoig in Fife.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic in the area is building.

Stagecoach East has said on X that their 99 bus services are being diverted via the five ways roundabout as a result.

The incident is understood to have happened heading towards St Andrews.

No further details are available as yet.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.