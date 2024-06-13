Fife Man, 36, arrested after ‘attempted robbery’ at Fife shop Officers were called to Abbey View Nisa on Thursday afternoon. By Andrew Robson & Ellidh Aitken June 13 2024, 6:17pm June 13 2024, 6:17pm Share Man, 36, arrested after ‘attempted robbery’ at Fife shop Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5010005/attempted-robbery-dunfermline-shop/ Copy Link Police at the scene in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a shop in Dunfermline. Officers were called to the Nisa store on Abbey View shortly after 2pm on Thursday. Two police vehicles attended the scene and an area was sealed off. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.14pm on Thursday to a report of an attempted robbery at a premises on Abbey View in Dunfermline. “Officers attended and a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”