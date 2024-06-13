Man, 36, arrested after ‘attempted robbery’ at Fife shop

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a shop in Dunfermline.

Officers were called to the Nisa store on Abbey View shortly after 2pm on Thursday.

Two police vehicles attended the scene and an area was sealed off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.14pm on Thursday to a report of an attempted robbery at a premises on Abbey View in Dunfermline.

“Officers attended and a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”