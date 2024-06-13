Fife Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Leven Three appliances are at the fire in Haughgate Avenue By Lindsey Hamilton June 13 2024, 8:59pm June 13 2024, 8:59pm Share Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Leven Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5010117/house-fire-leven/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters at the scene in Haughgate Avenue, Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Firefighters are battling a house fire in Leven. The fire in Haughgate Avenue broke out at around 8.15pm. Three appliances remain at the scene. It is not known if there are any casualties but eyewitnesses report seeing two ambulances outside the property. Two ambulances are also at the scene of the fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a house fire in Haughgate Avenue in Leven at 8.15pm. “We sent three appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy. “They remain at the scene. “There are no further details at this stage.” Police Scotland has been asked to comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
Conversation