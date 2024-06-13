Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Leven

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Leven.

The fire in Haughgate Avenue broke out at around 8.15pm.

Three appliances remain at the scene.

It is not known if there are any casualties but eyewitnesses report seeing two ambulances outside the property.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a house fire in Haughgate Avenue in Leven at 8.15pm.

“We sent three appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

“They remain at the scene.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

