D-Day internet search ends decade-long hunt for family of Fife war hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

D-Day internet search ends decade-long hunt for family of Fife war hero

Kenneth Dobbie discovered The Courier's appeal for information after watching D-Day commemorations on TV.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline war hero Frederick Robertson Dobbie, who died in a Second World War plane crash.
Fife war hero Frederick Robertson Dobbie, who died in a Second World War plane crash. Image: Supplied by Ken Dobbie

A decade-long search for the family of a Fife war hero is over after a poignant D-Day web search threw up a Courier article.

Kenneth Dobbie, from Glasgow, spotted our story about his uncle Frederick following last week’s TV coverage of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

And it means a memorial to Frederick Dobbie, from Lassodie near Dunfermline, and two other air crewmen killed in a Second World War crash will now include his photograph.

Kenneth said the timing of our June 1 article was extremely fortunate.

“I had known my uncle’s story for most of my life and I knew there was some information on the War Graves Commission site online,” he said.

“Following some coverage of the D-Day commemorations, I thought I would look into it some more.

“I was astonished when I put in my uncle’s name and up popped your article from a few days before.

“If it had been published a week later, I may never have seen it.”

80th anniversary of Frederick Dobbie’s death is approaching

Aviation archaeologist Jonny McNee issued one last appeal for information about Frederick Dobbie’s family as the 80th anniversary of the August 29 crash approaches.

The 20-year-old Sub Lieutenant died alongside 19-year-old crewmates Sub Ltn Dennis Oxley and Leading Airman Derek Mew when their plane crashed just outside Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

Leading Airman Derek Mew. Image: Supplied by Jonny McNee.

Jonny and a group of Londonderry school pupils have been working on licensed digs of the boggy crash site for 10 years.

And they are now preparing a floating memorial to the three servicemen.

Jonny said that while they had photographs of Mr Oxley and Mr Mew, it was “poignantly sad” they did not have one of Frederick.

However, Kenneth said: “I’ve now sent a picture to Jonny and he has sent me back a lot of information about the work he and the students are conducting.”

Plan to visit grave of Fife war hero

Kenneth is the son of Frederick’s younger brother Alexander, who was 18 at the time of the tragedy.

They also had an older brother Andrew, who was based at the same Fleet Air Arm station as Frederick.

The three airmen were were returning from the Fleet Air Arm base RNAS Maydown to HMS Peewit in East Haven, Angus, when tragedy struck.

Their bodies were finally recovered 27 years later and buried together in a nearby cemetery.

Frederick Dobbie is buried with his colleagues in Eglinton, Northern Ireland
Frederick Dobbie, from Lassodie near Dunfermline, is buried next to fellow war hero crewmates in Northern Ireland. Image: Supplied by Jonny McNee.

Kenneth remembers his grandparents – Frederick’s parents – Alexander and Jessie attending the funeral ceremony in 1971.

“Jonny has sent me some archive photos of that, which is fantastic,” he said.

“While I knew about that, I was completely unaware of the recent archaeological works and the planned memorial.

“I do plan to visit Maydown and Jonny has offered to show me round.

“He says he’ll take me to the graveyard, the runway where the plane took off and the site of the crash.

“This is such a generous offer and it really is appreciated.”

‘Lovely to know people are still remembering my uncle’

Ken added: “I’m really grateful you ran the story because, while I was planning to visit the graveyard, it’s unlikely I would ever have found the runway and the crash site.

“It’s touching to know people in Londonderry still remember my uncle and his crewmates.”

Jonny McNee is also delighted with the outcome.

He said: “Ken sent a photograph and explained the whole background of the crash.

“He’s planning to visit in the summer and I believe he will send a letter to the pupils as they carry on with plans for a fitting memorial.

“It’s the 80th anniversary of the crash at the end of August and having this photograph means we can have the crew together for the first time in eight decades.

“It’s all very poignant and we’re very happy it’s all worked out well.”

More from Fife

Nicola Campbell
Fife £20k VAT fraudster finally sentenced after years abroad
Ryan Smart says a Fife Council worker 'broke into' his house after he missed a gas inspection. Image: DC Thomson
Fife Council sickness levels reach record high amid growing pressure on staff
Leven house fire
Multiple crews tackle blaze at house in Leven
Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Man, 36, arrested after 'attempted robbery' at Fife shop
Three vehicle crash A914 Drumoig
Three vehicle crash disrupts traffic on A914 at Drumoig
Dunfermline and Dollar SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline election candidate lobbied SNP government friends in bid to get NHS deals…
St Andrews University Graduations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pictures from day 4 of St Andrews University graduations
All pups are welcome at Fife's first doggy disco in Kirkcaldy next month
Kirkcaldy nightclub to host Fife's first doggy disco for party animals
Around 30-40,000 honey bees swarmed on the wheelie bin.
VIDEO: Up to 40,000 honey bees found inside Methil mum's wheelie bin
Daniel Jackson
Teen targeted Xbox friend in 'bizarre' Fife double robbery attempt

Conversation