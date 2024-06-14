Perth Scot Squad star getting back on bike in memory of mum

Perth’s own Scot Squad actress Sally Reid is in training for a poignant charity cycle in memory of the mum she lost to cancer.

She is joining golf-daft dad Martin, older brother Nicholas and family friend Neil McLeod for a four-day, 250-mile challenge.

The group will be stopping off at the seven Scottish venues which have hosted Open Championships.

It comes after Sally’s mum Florence Reid was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in August 2020.

She died last year, aged 74.

Now the family are determined to show their gratitude to the Maggie’s care team in Dundee.

And award-winner Sally is finding time to squeeze in training between rehearsals for Shirley Valentine at the Edinburgh Lyceum and a summer season return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I am terrible on a bike so I’m venturing well out of my comfort zone,” admitted Sally, 43.

“The last time I was on a bike was playing my Scot Squad character PC Sarah Fletcher.

“Co-star Jordan Young and I had to pedal along the banks of the Union Canal.

“I was worried about falling in and the sketch didn’t even make it to the screen.”

Former Perth Youth Theatre member Sally added: “Mum would say we are off our heads.

“But we know she would be proud of us, as we were of her.”

‘Maggie’s was pillar of support’

The Go for Flo Open Challenge for Maggie’s will set off on July 12.

Retired Perth chiropodist Martin, 72, said: “Maggie’s was a pillar of support for Flo, and the rest of us, throughout her illness.”

The challenge gets under way at Turnberry. It will then move on to Prestwick, 2024 Open venue Royal Troon, Musselburgh, Muirfield, St Andrews and Carnoustie.

Martin, of Viewlands Terrace, Perth, added: “I found the freedom that cycling gave me provided a lifeline for me in the months after we lost Flo.

“Ironically, she couldn’t ride a bike so in a way we are doing this for her.”

A long-time member of the Perth Rock Choir, Flo enjoyed singing with the Maggie’s Choir during her treatment.

And the cycling challenge will finish at the Maggie’s centre in Dundee, where the intrepid foursome will be welcomed with a song.

You can sponsor the Go for Flo Open Challenge for Maggie’s here.