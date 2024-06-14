Perth Scot Squad star getting back on bike in memory of mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Scot Squad star getting back on bike in memory of mum

Scot Squad actress Sally Reid and her family are fundraising after Perth mum Florence died from cancer

By Gordon Bannerman
Still from TV comedy show Scot Squad showing actors Gordon Young and Sally Reid in police uniforms on bicycles.
Scot Squad stars Gordon Young and Sally Reid. Image: Supplied.

Perth’s own Scot Squad actress Sally Reid is in training for a poignant charity cycle in memory of the mum she lost to cancer.

She is joining golf-daft dad Martin, older brother Nicholas and family friend Neil McLeod for a four-day, 250-mile challenge.

The group will be stopping off at the seven Scottish venues which have hosted Open Championships.

It comes after Sally’s mum Florence Reid was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in August 2020.

She died last year, aged 74.

The four cyclists lined up outside Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Retired Perth chiropodist Martin Reid is being joined by actress daughter Sally, son Nicholas and golfing pal Neil McLeod, left, for a charity cycle to support Maggie’s in Dundee. Image: Bannerman Media.

Now the family are determined to show their gratitude to the Maggie’s care team in Dundee.

And award-winner Sally is finding time to squeeze in training between rehearsals for Shirley Valentine at the Edinburgh Lyceum and a summer season return to Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“I am terrible on a bike so I’m venturing well out of my comfort zone,” admitted Sally, 43.

“The last time I was on a bike was playing my Scot Squad character PC Sarah Fletcher.

“Co-star Jordan Young and I had to pedal along the banks of the Union Canal.

“I was worried about falling in and the sketch didn’t even make it to the screen.”

Flo Reid in orange Maggie's T shirt
Sally’s mum Flo Reid supported – and was supported by – cancer charity Maggie’s. Image: Supplied.

Former Perth Youth Theatre member Sally added: “Mum would say we are off our heads.

“But we know she would be proud of us, as we were of her.”

‘Maggie’s was pillar of support’

The Go for Flo Open Challenge for Maggie’s will set off on July 12.

Retired Perth chiropodist Martin, 72, said: “Maggie’s was a pillar of support for Flo, and the rest of us, throughout her illness.”

The challenge gets under way at Turnberry. It will then move on to Prestwick, 2024 Open venue Royal Troon, Musselburgh, Muirfield, St Andrews and Carnoustie.

Family snapshot of Martin Reid steering a tandem with Flo Reid behind
Sally’s parents Martin and Flo Reid on a bicycle made for two. Image: Supplied.

Martin, of Viewlands Terrace, Perth, added: “I found the freedom that cycling gave me provided a lifeline for me in the months after we lost Flo.

“Ironically, she couldn’t ride a bike so in a way we are doing this for her.”

A long-time member of the Perth Rock Choir, Flo enjoyed singing with the Maggie’s Choir during her treatment.

And the cycling challenge will finish at the Maggie’s centre in Dundee, where the intrepid foursome will be welcomed with a song.

You can sponsor the Go for Flo Open Challenge for Maggie’s here.

