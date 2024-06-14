My favourite festival in Courier Country – and 4 others for music lovers of all genres this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My favourite festival in Courier Country – and 4 others for music lovers of all genres this summer

Festival veteran Andrew Welsh rounds up the best live music events coming to Tayside, Fife and Stirling this summer.

Andrew Welsh with Denise Pearson from Five Star at last year's Rewind Scotland. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

You may not know it from the weather, but summer has arrived in Courier Country.

And with it comes a selection of music festivals across Tayside, Fife and Stirling to cater to the tastes of every music lover.

Are you a disco queen or pop fanatic? Foot-stomping trad lover or connoisseur of classical?

I’ve rounded up the best of Courier Country’s festival offering this summer, starting with my personal favourite:

Rewind Scotland : For 80s throwbacks

Revellers and 80s music fans at Scone Palace Rewind 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

For me, Rewind is the daddy of the Courier Country festivals.

I’ve been going along to Scone Palace since it started in 2011 and Rewind’s colour and nostalgic vibes have never let me down – even if the weather has frequently hit a duff note!

I love the fact that there’s a special show for early arrivals in the campsite the night before the main event opens for its Saturday and Sunday fun. This year they’ve got a turn from the Edwin Starr Band in a huge tent.

But it’s the depth of talent on the retro fest’s big stage that makes it stand out for me, with Billy Ocean, Kim Wilde, Gabrielle, Nik Kershaw, The Selecter and Peter Hook among this year’s star attractions.

Bob Geldof – with Boomtown Rats – and Midge Ure are both playing on the same day, so it should be easy to close my eyes and imagine I’m at Live Aid!

Rewind Scotland, Scone Palace, Perth. July 19-21 2024. See event website for more details. 

Heartland Festival : New, fresh and exciting

Fife barber Cammy Barnes is playing at Heartland Festival. Image: Supplied.

After pinching its name from its host town’s community radio station, it’s all systems go for this newbie.

If, like me, you keep tabs on live music across Courier Country, you may be aware that recent years have seen Pitlochry and nearby Blair Atholl becoming more prominent on the gig circuit.

Given Heartland’s Highland location it’s perhaps fitting that Celtic folk and pop artists Skerryvore, Tide Lines and Methil-raised Cammy Barnes feature heavily on a promising line-up.

I’ve been to Pitlochry’s Recreation Ground many times – it hosts football matches and the area’s Highland games – and with the spacious site boasting its own terracing and a children’s play park it should be ideal.

Add in headliners Idlewild and The View – plus plenty of sunshine, hopefully – and I’m sure Heartland will have a great atmosphere!

Heartland Festival, Pitlochry Recreation Ground, Perthshire. June 29-30 2024. See event website for more details. 

Outwith Festival: An alt extravaganza

Crowds enjoy the music at last year’s Outwith Festival. Image: Matt Robertson.

I’ve written previews of previous editions of this Dunfermline-based festival in the past but haven’t yet made it along. Maybe that’ll change this year!

I can tell you that its highlight should be an all-day music festival on September 7.

If trailing out to the countryside isn’t your thing then this should suit – all the gigs take place at venues in and around the city centre.

More alternative that most of the other festivals I’ve picked out, the community-based extravaganza has the likes of Super Furry Animals spin-off Das Koolies, Kathryn Joseph, Rianne Downey and Foreignfox this year.

Unfortunately, under-18s can’t attend as the shows all take place in licensed premises.

Outwith Festival, various venues, Dunfermline. September 2-8 2024. See event website for more details.

East Neuk Festival: Classy and classical

The East Neuk Festival takes place across multiple venues, including Crail Church. Image: Neil Hanna.

Not knowing too much about this event, I looked up its website and was greeted with a big picture of the rugged coastline that most people associate with Fife’s famous fishing villages.

If the idea is to sell the festival as a potential short break rather than simply a one-off concert visit then I’d say it makes total sense.

After all, where better to get away from it all with plenty of good air, fine food and spectacular views, coupled with a healthy dose of high culture?

Headliners include three acclaimed string quartets – the Doric, Pavel Haas and (making their UK debut) the remarkable young Scandinavians, Opus 13.

Aimed at classical followers and mainly staged in church halls, ENF uses its profits to support the development of young musicians.

Perhaps this is where Courier Country’s next classical genius will be discovered.

East Neuk Festival, various venues, Fife. June 26-30 2024. See event website for more details. 

Stirling Summer Sessions: For big names

Tom Jones, Shania Twain and Busted are playing at Stirling Summer Sessions Image: Steve Brown/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

I guess you could say this is not so much a festival in the traditional sense as simply four huge standalone outdoor concerts – Busted, James Arthur, Shania Twain and Tom Jones.

Taking place at City Park in the shadow of Stirling Castle, it’s within easy reach of the town centre.

It’s not cheap, however.

Even if you’re just after a no-frills ticket, prices range from almost £60 for X Factor winner James Arthur to a £90 starter for country pop queen Shania Twain.

But with each ‘session’ sporting a selection of well known supports (including The Darkness, Fatherson, Rag’n’Bone Man and Beverley Knight), the gigs offer bang for your buck and a festival atmosphere.

Stirling Summer Sessions, City Park, Stirling. Various dates from June 27 to July 2 2024. See event website for more details. 

Conversation