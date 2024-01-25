Rewind Festival 2024: Line-up revealed for Scone Palace 80s music extravaganza

The line-up for Rewind Festival 2024 at Scone Palace has been unveiled.

The 80s extravaganza will take place from July 19 to July 21.

Billy Ocean and The Boomtown Rats will headline this year’s event.

Ocean will take to the stage on Saturday, performing with a band and chorus.

Other acts appearing at the Perthshire festival on the Saturday include:

Earth Wind and Fire Experience by Al McKay

Roland Gift

Bad Manners

Studio 54 Live

Boyzlife

Tiffany

Kim Wilde

Hue and Cry

Altered Images

Katrina

80s Rewind Festival returns to Scone Palace

Alongside The Boomtown Rats, Sunday’s acts include:

Gabrielle

Nik Kershaw

Heatwave

David Grant from Linx

Heather Small

Shakatak

Midge Ure

Peter Hook and the Light

The Selecter

Living in a Box

Jenny Powell will host the main stage on July 20 and The Doctor from Dr and the Medics on July 21.

As well as music, the festival will also include a silent disco, an inflatable church, a selection of street food and a fireworks display.

A camping and glamping area will also be on offer.

Tickets go on sale on the Rewind website on Friday at 9am.