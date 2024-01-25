Abusive boyfriend attacked ex at Perthshire school coffee morning

An abusive boyfriend who attacked his ex at a primary school coffee morning had been “spoiling for a fight,” a court has heard.

Kane Forbes launched a volley of abuse at his former partner and broke her phone during the violent outburst in the school car park.

Her new boyfriend, on the other end of the line, overheard the pair struggling before the phone went dead.

Forbes then stalked off, threatening to smash up her car.

The 36-year-old landscaper, from Errol, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on September 30 2022.

Quizzed partner about new man

Prosecutor Sam Craib said Forbes’ ex-girlfriend went to his home at about 8.15am.

“The accused began to question the complainer about her new partner.

“She didn’t respond, choosing not to entertain him. He appeared unhappy about this.”

The woman set off on her own for a coffee morning at a local school.

Mr Craib said: “She observed the accused walking behind her and into the school.”

About 45 minutes later, she walked into the car park as he followed again.

The fiscal depute said he started ranting, calling his ex a “fat f***ing c**t” and a “cheating c**t” and followed as she re-entered the school.

“He was told he shouldn’t come back into the school because of his behaviour but he continued to shout at her incoherently.”

Phone left ‘bent’

The court heard another witness saw Forbes and his ex shouting at each other.

“They continued to engage in a verbal confrontation,” said Mr Craib.

“He then grabbed her shoulder to stop her walking away.

“The complainer then took out her phone to call her partner and pressed the phone to her ear.

“He grabbed hold of her phone, taking it out of her hands.”

She shouted at him to hand back the device.

“Her partner on the other end of the line said he could hear a struggle and then the line dropped,” the fiscal depute said.

“This physical altercation was short-lived but it resulted in the phone being bent and damaged.

“The accused then started to walk away, saying he was going to smash up her car.”

The woman called the police.

‘Spoiling for a fight’

The court heard Forbes was “deeply remorseful” and understood his actions were unacceptable.

“He was suffering poor mental health because of the breakdown of the relationship,” his lawyer said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Forbes: “You are quite frankly old enough to know better.

“The fact that it took place at a school is a significant aggravating factor.”

She added: “You thought your partner was winding you up but it’s apparent you were just spoiling for a fight because she was with a new partner.”

Forbes, of Viewlands, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said a non-harassment order was not necessary, after hearing the complainer had previously asked for bail conditions to be dropped.

Forbes was admonished for a separate charge of having a knife in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie, on August 14 2022.

