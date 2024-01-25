Abusive boyfriend attacked ex at Perthshire school coffee morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abusive boyfriend attacked ex at Perthshire school coffee morning

Kane Forbes launched a volley of abuse at his former partner and broke her phone during the violent outburst in the school car park.

By Jamie Buchan
Kane Forbes attended at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kane Forbes attended at Perth Sheriff Court.

An abusive boyfriend who attacked his ex at a primary school coffee morning had been “spoiling for a fight,” a court has heard.

Her new boyfriend, on the other end of the line, overheard the pair struggling before the phone went dead.

Forbes then stalked off, threatening to smash up her car.

The 36-year-old landscaper, from Errol, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, on September 30 2022.

Quizzed partner about new man

Prosecutor Sam Craib said Forbes’ ex-girlfriend went to his home at about 8.15am.

“The accused began to question the complainer about her new partner.

“She didn’t respond, choosing not to entertain him. He appeared unhappy about this.”

The woman set off on her own for a coffee morning at a local school.

Kane Forbes. Image: Facebook

Mr Craib said: “She observed the accused walking behind her and into the school.”

About 45 minutes later, she walked into the car park as he followed again.

The fiscal depute said he started ranting, calling his ex a “fat f***ing c**t” and a “cheating c**t” and followed as she re-entered the school.

“He was told he shouldn’t come back into the school because of his behaviour but he continued to shout at her incoherently.”

Phone left ‘bent’

The court heard another witness saw Forbes and his ex shouting at each other.

“They continued to engage in a verbal confrontation,” said Mr Craib.

“He then grabbed her shoulder to stop her walking away.

“The complainer then took out her phone to call her partner and pressed the phone to her ear.

“He grabbed hold of her phone, taking it out of her hands.”

She shouted at him to hand back the device.

Forbes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“Her partner on the other end of the line said he could hear a struggle and then the line dropped,” the fiscal depute said.

“This physical altercation was short-lived but it resulted in the phone being bent and damaged.

“The accused then started to walk away, saying he was going to smash up her car.”

The woman called the police.

‘Spoiling for a fight’

The court heard Forbes was “deeply remorseful” and understood his actions were unacceptable.

“He was suffering poor mental health because of the breakdown of the relationship,” his lawyer said.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Forbes: “You are quite frankly old enough to know better.

“The fact that it took place at a school is a significant aggravating factor.”

She added: “You thought your partner was winding you up but it’s apparent you were just spoiling for a fight because she was with a new partner.”

Forbes, of Viewlands, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff said a non-harassment order was not necessary, after hearing the complainer had previously asked for bail conditions to be dropped.

Forbes was admonished for a separate charge of having a knife in Noble Avenue, Invergowrie, on August 14 2022.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

