Main road through Crieff closed due to ‘dangerous scaffold’

The main road through Crieff has been closed due to a “dangerous scaffold”.

The A85 is shut in both directions in the town centre with police at the scene.

Traffic Scotland says cars can use local diversions, but HGVs are being told to use the A9 if heading westbound and the A84 if travelling eastbound.

Bus services will divert via Commissioners Street, Brioch Road and Leadenflower Road.

It comes after reports a car crashed into scaffolding on the High Street.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow