Officer hurt after armed police called to Kirriemuir disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Officer hurt after armed police called to Kirriemuir disturbance

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident.

By Lindsey Hamilton
armed police Kirriemuir
Police on High Street in Kirriemuir during the disturbance. Image: Supplied

An officer has been injured after armed police were called to a disturbance in Kirriemuir.

Locals reported seeing up to nine police vehicles and officers carrying guns being called to Crofthead, just off High Street, on Wednesday night.

Residents said police were at the scene for several hours.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested.

armed police Kirriemuir
Up to nine police vehicles were at the scene. Image: Supplied

One witness said: “The town centre was filled with police vehicles.

“They were parked on High Street and seemed to be at an incident in the closies behind the hairdressers.

“I saw police with guns get out of the vans and go round the back of the buildings on High Street.

‘Frightening to see armed police in Kirriemuir’

“They were there for several hours. It was really frightening to see armed police in Kirrie town centre.”

Another onlooker said: “I heard lots of sirens and saw lots of blue lights around 8pm.

“There were around nine police vehicles all stopped on High Street.

“Police with guns got out of some of the vans and went round the back of the buildings into Bank Close and Croft Terrace behind.

armed police
One woman was arrested. Image: Supplied
armed police Kirriemuir
Police at the entrance to Bank Close. Image: Supplied

“There were lots of rumours about what was happening and it obviously looked really serious.

“It was like watching a movie seeing all the police vehicles pull up and cops with guns jump out.

“I have no idea what it was but it was pretty scary to watch.”

Woman, 43, arrested after Kirriemuir disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property at Crofthead, Kirriemuir around 8.35pm on Wednesday.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

“One police officer suffered minor injuries while responding to the incident, which was contained to a single property.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Gavin Ross.
Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock
Railway lines in Angus and Perthshire reopen after trains disruption
Cocaine driver Chloe Anderson.
Cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep and caused four-car crash in Dundee
A fresh planning application for Customs House has been lodged by Montrose Port Authority. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Port faces race against time for restoration of historic Customs House
Dedicated cycle lanes could be considered for Montrose. Image: Angus Council
Consultation launch next step in Montrose active travel plan
Angus Council bins
'You're not going to like this': Angus Council makes direct plea for public to…
2
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath company director reached 'depths of depravity' in 'pizza' police sting
The Premier store on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
Planners dish up takeaway approval for former Carnoustie Subway branch
Flooding on Poplar Avenue, Aberfeldy.
Roads flooded and public transport disrupted after Storm Jocelyn hits Tayside, Fife and Stirling
A Place for Everyone will create planting and pedestrian spaces along the A92 through Arbroath. Image: Angus Council
Readers react to two-month delay in 'waste of money' £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
5