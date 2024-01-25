Officer hurt after armed police called to Kirriemuir disturbance

An officer has been injured after armed police were called to a disturbance in Kirriemuir.

Locals reported seeing up to nine police vehicles and officers carrying guns being called to Crofthead, just off High Street, on Wednesday night.

Residents said police were at the scene for several hours.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested.

One witness said: “The town centre was filled with police vehicles.

“They were parked on High Street and seemed to be at an incident in the closies behind the hairdressers.

“I saw police with guns get out of the vans and go round the back of the buildings on High Street.

‘Frightening to see armed police in Kirriemuir’

“They were there for several hours. It was really frightening to see armed police in Kirrie town centre.”

Another onlooker said: “I heard lots of sirens and saw lots of blue lights around 8pm.

“There were around nine police vehicles all stopped on High Street.

“Police with guns got out of some of the vans and went round the back of the buildings into Bank Close and Croft Terrace behind.

“There were lots of rumours about what was happening and it obviously looked really serious.

“It was like watching a movie seeing all the police vehicles pull up and cops with guns jump out.

“I have no idea what it was but it was pretty scary to watch.”

Woman, 43, arrested after Kirriemuir disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance at a property at Crofthead, Kirriemuir around 8.35pm on Wednesday.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

“One police officer suffered minor injuries while responding to the incident, which was contained to a single property.”