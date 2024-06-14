Fife mum Gemma on living with asthma after surprise attack leaves her in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife mum Gemma on living with asthma after surprise attack leaves her in hospital

Gemma Banks from Leven was diagnosed with the lung condition after she had an asthma attack at the start of this year.

Fife mum Gemma was diagnosed with asthma in January.
Fife mum Gemma was diagnosed with asthma in January. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Fife mum Gemma Banks had heard stories from her husband of how scary an asthma attack could be after he was diagnosed with the lung condition at the age of two.

But little did the 41-year-old know that she too would discover how frightening it is – when she herself had an asthma attack in January this year.

“It never even crossed my mind that I could have asthma,” she says.

“I thought asthma was a lung condition that was diagnosed in childhood, I had no idea that you could develop it as an adult.

“My husband of 14 years, Steven, was diagnosed with asthma at the age of two.

“And I had heard the stories of how he had been rushed to hospital and how frightening it was.

“These days his asthma is under control and he knows how to deal with things if he gets ill.”

She adds: “But even though I had never witnessed an attack, I thought I knew what it was  – until it happened to me.”

Fife mum Gemma was diagnosed with asthma this year.
Fife mum Gemma was diagnosed with asthma this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

When did Gemma become unwell?

In November 2023 Gemma fell ill with a chest infection.

She was given antibiotics from her doctor and soon she started feeling better.

But her chesty cough and wheeze hung around.

“I really thought I would feel better by Christmas,” she explains.

“But by mid-December I was still coughing really badly and I ended up pulling a muscle in my back.

“The simplest tasks were challenging and I couldn’t sleep lying down. I had to sleep upright on the couch where I could prop myself up.

Gemma with her daughter Georgia.
Gemma with her daughter Georgia. Image: Gemma Banks

“I was taking my daughter to and from school at this time.

“But when I got back to the car, I would have to sit and recover for a good five minutes because I was so breathless.

“By Christmas I was still coughing and wheezing so I went back to my doctor and was given a course of steroids.”

Being referred for an x-ray

Going into the New Year, Gemma, who works as a revenue assistant at Fife Council, started feeling unwell again.

She went back to the doctor and was given a stronger course of steroids as well as an inhaler to help her breathe better.

It was at this point she was referred to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for an x-ray.

“However, the morning before the x-ray, on Sunday January 14, I started feeling really ill,” she says.

“And I was coughing and wheezing badly.

“I just couldn’t get a breath. Steven, 42, suggested I should call NHS 24 to see if I could get an appointment.

Gemma, pictured with husband Steven, was diagnosed with asthma at the start of this year.
Gemma, pictured with husband Steven, was diagnosed with asthma this year. Image: Gemma Banks.

“But I thought I will just wait until tomorrow when the doctors’ is open again.”

She continues: “It was suggested to me that I might be having an asthma attack.

“But I just shrugged it off because I didn’t have asthma so I thought it couldn’t possibly be an asthma attack.

“Yet as the day went on, I started to feel a lot worse. So eventually I called NHS 24 and got an out of hours appointment.”

Gemma’s asthma attack

Gemma remembers walking from her car into the hospital building. The short walk left her completely exhausted.

“I was taken to the admissions unit where they tested my oxygen levels.

“They were really low so I was put on high flow oxygen.

“I had an x-ray at 1am and when I came back from that I told my husband, who came in with me, to just to go home.

“I thought I would just be kept in the admissions unit overnight.

“But at that point I had no idea that things would escalate as the night went on.”

Gemma’s oxygen levels continued to drop as she struggled for breath.

So medics made the decision to transfer her to the high dependency unit.

“A lot of it is a blur,” she recalls.

“I remember being in high dependency and trying to get up awkwardly.

“I had already pulled a muscle in my back so there was a weakness there.

“But when I tried to get up I twisted and felt something pop.

“Then I was in absolute agony. I was also continuing to cough and every time I did, I just wanted to cry.

“I have had a few injuries over the years and have given birth to a child naturally with no drugs.

“But this pain was 100 times worse than that, it was horrible.

“The next day the doctor told me I had fractured my rib.”

Gemma learned she had asthma

The next morning two nurses came to see Gemma while she was still in high dependency.

It was then she learned she had an asthma attack and had developed the lung condition.

“I was still kept on oxygen but ended up being moved to the respiratory ward where I spent two nights.

“When I spoke to the nurses and learned I had asthma, it made sense because of the symptoms I had.

“Your brain always goes to the worst case scenario so I was actually relieved it was something treatable,” she says.

“But at the same time I never thought it could be asthma because I didn’t think you could get it as an adult.”

After spending two nights in hospital, Gemma was discharged with antibiotics, steroids and two inhalers with instructions on how to use them.

A second asthma attack

After she went home she thought everything would now be fine as she now had the correct medication.

Fife mum Gemma had no idea you could develop asthma as an adult.
Fife mum Gemma had no idea you could develop asthma as an adult. Image: Gemma Banks.

But two weeks later she had a second asthma attack.

Thankfully though this one was not as bad as the first one and she managed to get it under control with her inhalers.

“The next day I went to my GP and was put on a higher dose of my preventer inhaler for a few days.

“And this seemed to be the turning point. Since then, things have been better.

“The cough and wheeze went and I was finally able to sleep lying down.

“I remember going to the supermarket a couple of weeks after my hospital admission and hearing my daughter whisper to her dad ‘mum has walked around here without coughing!’

‘Feeling lucky’

Gemma says she feels lucky things weren’t worse and has praised her friends and family for their support.

Gemma, pictured with husband Steven and daughter Georgia, now has asthma. Image: Gemma Banks.
Gemma pictured with husband Steven and daughter Georgia. Image: Gemma Banks.

But she also knows it was also a frightening experience for them: “My family has been hugely affected by this,” she explains.

“My daughter Georgia is 7 and it really upset her to see mummy so ill.

“And my poor husband was traumatised seeing me struggling to breathe, needing oxygen.”

Daughter diagnosed with asthma

Gemma revealed her daughter was diagnosed with asthma a couple of weeks after she was.

“To be honest I suspected it for years,” she says.

“Every winter since she was a baby she would be coughing in the morning, coughing before bed and during the night.

“But after I was diagnosed – and seeing how serious it can get – I said let’s get her to the doctors and that’s when she was diagnosed with asthma.

“She started on an inhaler for a few weeks after I did and she has been fine. She stopped coughing pretty much straight away.”

Gemma added: “I am not sure what to expect in the future.

“But at least I know what symptoms to look out for now, so I don’t get into the same situation needing to go into hospital again.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

CR0048573, Cheryl Peebles, Burntisland, Showman Life. Picture shows; Beryl & Stanley Gamble who have been Show People for almost 80 years and their children have followed them into the Way of Life with eldest son Stanley Jr running a number of rides at the Burntisland shows, an annual show that runs for 11 weeks every summer. Tuesday 4th June 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'It's in the blood': Burntisland Fairground is one big family to longest-serving showwoman Beryl,…
Olympia Dundee
9 Dundee swimming pools for a refreshing swim
Radiologist Shilpi Szwejkowska with her sons Nathan, back, Sam, right, and daughter Maia.
Dundee doctor who suffered pre-eclampsia twice urges MSPs to fast-track test
East Wemyss man Andy Mitchell who is concerned about the Scottish Ambulance Service withdrawing the supply of patient transport for his three times a week visits to the Victoria Hospital for dialysis. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife kidney patient: ‘My legs were amputated – but now the ambulance service says…
Perthshire acupuncturist Lynn Erasmus came to terms with her own trauma to help others.
'I help people transform their trauma into happily ever after in Perth and beyond'
Health features writer Debbie tries mat and reformer pilates at Balans Pilates Studio in Perthshire.
Perth is home to Scotland’s biggest pilates studio - but what kind should you…
Dundee born and raised author, film producer and designer Catherine Aitken. Image: Catherine Aitken
Catherine Aitken on Dundee, working in film and her ‘menopausal coming of age’ debut…
Fife Council safer communities officers Callum Houston (left) and Kevin Wright as they investigate a complaint of dog fouling in Cupar. Image: Michael Alexander
Day in life of Fife anti-litter officers: Stab threats and being called a 'paedo'
3
Andy and Lynne Warren hugging, as they describe family life in the army at Leuchars.
Fife couple with 5 kids tell of family life in the armed forces and…
Fife dad Andrew Stevens has opened up about his ten-year battle with OCD.
How Fife former RAF serviceman Andrew is winning his decade-long battle with severe OCD

Conversation