Scottish women ‘almost twice as likely’ to die from asthma than men – with hormones thought to play role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Scottish women ‘almost twice as likely’ to die from asthma than men – with hormones thought to play role

By By James Wyllie
April 27 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

More than twice as many Scottish women have died from asthma attacks than men in the last five years – with female hormones thought to be a factor.

Fluctuations of their levels in the body can cause symptoms to flare-up or trigger asthma attacks, something many people are unaware of.

This can be during puberty or periods, as well as pregnancy and peri-menopause.

Now charity Asthma + Lung UK is calling for help to find a better way forward.

How are women more affected by asthma than men?

Since 2016, more than two-thirds of asthma deaths in the UK have been women – with 5,100 losing their lives compared to 2,300 men.

In Scotland over the same period, 407 women and 177 men have died.

As children, asthma is much more prevalent and severe in boys. But this trend reverses when the youngsters begin to hit puberty.

Case rates are roughly the same for teenage boys and girls then, in the 20-49 age group, they grow nearly three times higher in women than men.

Why do hormones have this effect on asthma?

Unfortunately, there are large “gaps” in knowledge and research when it comes to fully understanding the link between asthma and female hormones.

Patients keeping diaries have noticed connections between their periods and worsening symptoms.

And some have also found the likes of hormonal contraception helping to ease their asthma.

Patients have reported worsening asthma symptoms at times when their hormones are fluctuating, including puberty and pregnancy.

As a result, Asthma + Lung UK says the current one-size-fits-all approach to managing the condition is “failing” women.

It wants investment in specific research which could unlock new treatments or make better use of existing ones to specifically target women’s health.

Chief executive Sarah Woolnough said: “When it comes to research funding, women with asthma have drawn the short straw.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK, wants more research into how female hormones can affect the condition.

“Gaps in our knowledge are failing women, leaving them struggling with debilitating asthma symptoms, stuck in a cycle of being in and out of hospital and in some cases, losing their lives.

“By understanding the role of sex hormones in asthma, we could transform the lives of the three million women with the condition in the UK and the many millions of women with asthma across the world.”

  • How has your life or health been affected by a health condition? We’d love to share your story to help support other people. Contact us healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]