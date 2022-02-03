HRT over the counter? Tayside doctor explains what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HRT over the counter? Tayside doctor explains what you need to know

By Cara Forrester
February 3 2022, 5.44pm Updated: February 3 2022, 5.46pm
Reaching the menopause is a significant time in life which can bring a range of symptoms and health issues.

This week menopause – and treatment that can help with it – hit the headlines.

Reports that Hormone Replacement Therapy – also known as HRT – may become available over the counter in your local pharmacy have caused some confusion.

Dr Laura Jarvis, Specialty Doctor in Sexual and Reproductive Health at the Tayside Menopause Service helps us bust the myths around plans for over the counter HRT.

What is HRT?

HRT is a treatment which is available to some to treat symptoms of the menopause.

It can help replace the estrogen hormone which the ovaries have stopped producing.​

There are different types of HRT hormones you can take, as well as different ways of taking it and a range of treatment plans.

There are small risks associated with taking it and it’s not suitable for everyone, but it’s thought the benefits outweigh the risks for most.

What symptoms can it help?

The main benefit of HRT is that it can help relieve most of the menopausal symptoms, including:

  • hot flushes
  • night sweats
  • mood swings
  • joint aches
  • brain fog
  • vaginal dryness
  • reduced sex drive

    Menopause can cause a range of symptoms including hot flushes. HRT can treat these.

It can also help prevent weakening of the bones (osteoporosis), which is more common after the menopause.

Can I buy it over the counter?

At the moment, the first step is to talk to your GP because HRT treatment is only available through a prescription and not available to buy over the counter.

Dr Laura Jarvis says: “For the vast majority of people the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks.

Could HRT be available in your local chemist in the future?

“It’s not advisable for someone who has breast cancer currently or a blood clot in their lungs for example, so there are some contraindications.

“That’s why it’s important to get medical advice and a proper consultation.”

When can I get it at my pharmacy?

Not yet.

The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have launched a consultation to ask for views on the possibility of making one HRT product available at pharmacies for the first time.

It’s called Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets (Estradiol).

If these plans are passed, it would be available at pharmacies to buy for women aged 50 years and above, who have not had a period for at least a year.

The consultation is open until February 23.

What is this HRT tablet?

It is a tablet containing oestrogen. It relieves menopausal symptoms affecting the genital area such as vaginal dryness or irritation – known as vaginal atrophy.

That’s an important distinction Dr Jarvis explains: “HRT refers to the hormones you take as a patch or a pill and goes into your whole body.

“Vaginal oestrogens, such as Gina 10, are pessaries or creams that just go into the vagina and treat the symptoms experienced in the genital area – like vaginal dryness, pain during sex, urinary symptoms.

‘No plans for other HRT yet’

“They are proposing to make it available over the counter – because it’s low risk and very safe,” Dr Jarvis continues.

“There are no plans yet to offer systemic HRT over the counter and I think there has been some confusion around that.

“These proposals are about making the choice available, removing barriers and making this treatment more accessible, because most women have the need for vaginal oestrogens following the menopause.

“It would potentially give women more choice – whether to buy it over the counter or still get it on prescription from their doctor.”

