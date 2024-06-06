Dylan Easton talks new Raith Rovers deal, interested clubs, Premiership ambitions and THAT reveal video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton talks new Raith Rovers deal, interested clubs, Premiership ambitions and THAT reveal video

The Stark's Park favourite has committed himself to the Kirkcaldy club for another two years.

Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton smiles for the camera.
Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton is convinced he can reach the Premiership with Raith Rovers after knocking back the chance to fast-track his route to the top-flight.

The 30-year-old put an end to months of speculation when he penned a two-year contract extension at Stark’s Park this week.

He was a man in demand as his previous deal with Raith ran out and he considered his options.

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Dylan Easton signed a new two-year contract with Raith Rovers this week. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Dundee United, Motherwell and Partick Thistle are all understood to have been amongst those showing an interest in securing the attacker’s services.

However, despite belief he could already hold his own at the top of Scottish football, Easton insists committing his future to Rovers was a ‘no-brainer’.

“The stage I am in my career at the moment, I wanted to hold off and see what was best for me and my family,” he told Courier Sport.

“There was a lot of interest, there were quite a few clubs. My phone sort of burned up the week after the play-offs.

“I sat back and had time to reflect, and I spoke with my partner and we looked at all the pros and cons.

‘I feel at home’

“The most I’ve probably ever enjoyed my football, really, is that season there with Raith.

“I feel at home there. I’ve got a really good relationship with the staff, I’ve obviously had the manager for a few seasons now, and I’ve built a good relationship with the fans as well.

“With all that, it was kind of a no-brainer to be honest.

“I had one chat with my missus and then messaged the gaffer and Pottsy [John Potter] and said, ‘c’mon, let’s get it signed’.”

Premiership football was within touching distance for Raith this season.

Dylan Easton celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with Keith Watson.
Dylan Easton celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers against Ayr United in April. Image: SNS Group.

But having lost out to United in the title race, they then found the play-off final against Ross County a step too far.

It has whet the appetite for another tilt at promotion, however, and Easton is confident Rovers can help him achieve his ambitions of top-flight football.

“I do feel I can play at the highest level,” he added. “I believe in my own ability.

“And the higher up I go, with better players around me and playing against better opposition, I seem to perform better.

“The squad we’ve built at Raith, and going so close this season, I think we’ll have a right good chance again next season.

‘One step further’

“The league’s there to be won and I think that will be the aim, in terms of myself and the players and the staff as well. I want to be part of that.

“Raith is a great place to be at the moment. No disrespect to things previously, but the new owners coming in have made a big difference. Everything has gone in the right direction.

“Of course I love spending time with my kids and my family, but I look forward to going to my work every single morning.

“It’s a really good place to be and a really bubbly place, and I want to be part of the journey.

“So, hopefully next season we can go that one step further.”

Dylan Easton stars in the social media post to announce his new contract at Raith Rovers.
Dylan Easton stars in the social media post to announce his new contract at Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, Easton has joked he now has an alternative career in mind for when he hangs up his boots.

Raith announced his contract extension with an innovative parody of The Wolf of Wall Street film in another social media hit from the Kirkcaldy club.

Shouting out ‘I’m not leaving’ to copy Leonardo di Caprio’s character from the hit movie, the content has been viewed over 325,000 times on X (Twitter).

“As soon as I signed,” he explained, “all the coaching staff were all messaging me at the same time telling me they were delighted.

‘A big reveal’

“They said it was a really big signing for us, in terms of my commitment to the club.

“And they said the club would have to do a big reveal video. The club’s been really good with the social media side of it over the last year.

“It only took me a couple of takes. People kept asking and saying they would love to know how many times it took me.

“But it was only a couple, so at least I know what I can do outside of football in future!”

8