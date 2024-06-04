6 best Raith social media moments – from trolling rivals to Love Contractually and The Wolf of Pratt Street

The video that accompanied Dylan Easton’s contract renewal was just the latest in a long line of eye-catching social media posts from Raith Rovers.

There may have been a few missteps along the way that have annoyed rivals and courted controversy.

But most have been inventive, fun and engaging. Take Easton starring in a spoof of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and Ian Murray and chief executive Andy Barrowman sending up ‘Love Actually’ in the manager’s new contract agreement on Christmas Eve.

From film parodies and cartoons to the interview montage that greeted the signing of Hibernian legend Lewis Stevenson last week, the Stark’s Park side have ‘gone viral’ with their output.

The Stevenson video, which spliced together snippets of interviews with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Steven Gerrard and even Dunfermline boss James McPake, has been watched over 1.2 million times on X (Twitter).

The Easton post has already been viewed over 250,000 times.

Director Ruaridh Kilgour said: “Our digital strategy continues to be unique. We’re cheeky but respectful, bold but self-deprecating.

“Last season, our channels garnered over 92,000,000 ‘reach’, by far the most in the Championship – and, potentially, the whole of Scottish football outside of Celtic and Rangers.

“This increased reach has created more of a connection with our supporters and played an important part in what was a record-breaking season off the park.

“Businesses want to be part of the conversations created by our approach.”

Courier Sport has picked out Raith’s most striking social media output over the past 12 months.

1 – Dylan Easton, The Wolf of Wall Street

Announcing a new two-year deal for Easton, the fans’ favourite copies a famous speech made by Leonardo di Caprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Barking out “I’m not leaving”, Easton impressively sends up Jordan Belfort from a legendary scene in the film.

But instead of rapturous stockbrokers, Easton’s announcement is made to non-plussed Rovers employee Linda Patrick.

2 – Lewis Stevenson, Like A New Signing

The signing of Stevenson on a two-year deal is revealed with a mash-up of interviews with famous football personalities.

From Sky Sports presenters announcing ‘breaking news’ to Jurgen Klopp saying “wow” after Stevenson’s face appears, the lines keep coming poking fun at pundits’ use of the phrase, “he’s like a new signing”.

Stevenson then tells fans “that’s what I am” before the Hibs legend is hailed as ‘Mr Reliable’.

A clip of Pars boss McPake even features unwittingly, saying: “He looks so cool and he’s got a great barnet.”

3 – Lewis Vaughan, King Charles portrait

After Vaughan had drilled in the decisive penalty to send Raith into the Premiership play-off final, the celebrations included a video starring royalty.

King Charles has unveiled his new painting today. pic.twitter.com/YkQjZjxxtS — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) May 18, 2024

Using footage of King Charles unveiling his latest portrait, Rovers replaced the actual painting with a picture of Vaughan standing with his arms out in the wake of his winning spot-kick.

It followed a previous cartoon of Vaughan sitting on a throne with Dunfermline rivals Kyle Benedictus and Craig Wighton seemingly kissing his feet.

4 – The Race Is On

The match-day poster for the visit of Morton in February was a cartoon depiction of a race track.

With 12 games to go in the title battle, Kai Fotheringham’s Dundee United car leads the chase.

Jack Hamilton is pictured trying to overtake in a Raith car, with Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham behind.

Further back in the distance is Alex Jakubiak in an exploding Dunfermline car with its wheels falling off.

Ahead of March’s final Fife derby of the season, Jakubiak branded the poster ‘a bit childish’. He also insisted Dunfermline would be ‘a bit more respectful’.

5 – Sliding into Sunday like…

Raith angered opponents Dundee United with this one.

Using footage of striker Hamilton careering into Tangerines goalkeeper Jack Walton, Rovers celebrated February’s 2-1 victory over the Tannadice side with a post entitled ‘Sliding into Sunday like…’

Hamilton was booked and many thought he should have been sent-off for the rash challenge.

The post has been seen nearly 1 million times and liked by over 1,200 people, and was defended by CEO Andy Barrowman as ‘a bit of fun’.

But it also drew fierce criticism from many and was labelled ‘strange’ and ‘poor judgement’ by United boss Jim Goodwin.

🎁 An early Christmas present. +3 years. pic.twitter.com/ASiNE99R8n — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 24, 2023

6 – Ian Murray, Love Actually

A Christmas Eve announcement of a new contract for Murray parodies the festive film Love Actually.

CEO Andy Barrowman takes on the role of Mark from the movie, played by Andrew Lincoln, whilst Murray is Keira Knightley’s Julia.

Barrowman uses cue cards to tell Murray, ‘To me you are perfect’ before unveiling the offer of a three-year contract extension.

It has been watched almost half a million times.