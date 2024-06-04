Raith Rovers in contract talks with 5 players – including Shaun Byrne – as 6 are released and loanees head home

Raith Rovers have announced the departure of 11 players – but on-going talks with FIVE out-of-contract squad members.

Those negotiations include a bid to entice freed Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne back to the club after an impressive season on loan at Stark’s Park.

After a year with Raith, experienced defender Keith Watson heads the list of those leaving, with frozen-out Ross Millen and Ethan Ross, who has instantly joined Falkirk after a loan spell, also not offered new deals.

They are joined by former Hearts midfielder Scott McGill and youngsters Aaron Arnott and Adam Masson.

The loan quintet of Byrne, Lee Ashcroft, James Brown, Zak Rudden and Kyle Turner are also said to be returning to their parent clubs, although St Johnstone’s Brown and Byrne are both out of contract.

In addition, Rovers say they are in discussions with defenders Liam Dick and Dylan Corr, midfielder Ross Matthews and goalkeeper Andrew McNeil.

And it is understood talks are still on-going with Byrne, who has been linked with old club Livingston, Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, as well as Northern Irish side Larne, this summer.

Rovers are hopeful they can win the race for his signature after he played 41 times for his hometown team as they fell short in their bid for promotion to the Premiership.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that goalkeeper Robbie Thomson is hanging up his boots, but will continue at the Kirkcaldy club as coach.

Few surprises

The squad update comes 24 hours after the welcome news that Dylan Easton has penned a two-year contract extension to stay.

There are few surprises on the released list, with Watson’s season being seriously disrupted by injury and McGill and Masson being bit-part players.

Millen was a first-team regular across the campaign, but an ‘internal matter’ saw him dropped from the first-team squad in February and he never made another appearance during the title challenge and play-off push.

Thomson, meanwhile, has confirmed his retirement as a player at the age of 31.

The former Celtic, Cowdenbeath, Queen of the South and Falkirk goalie followed in the footsteps of father Scott by moving to Stark’s Park in 2018.

Apart from his first season, he has largely been back-up to another number one during his six years at the club and has made just 50 first-team appearances.

A club statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Robbie Thomson has decided to hang up his boots and is retiring as a player.

“Robbie will however continue his position as goalkeeper coach.

“A UEFA A Licence coach, Robbie has been working with our goalkeepers since he joined, helping to better our young keepers with his experience and coaching expertise.

“We’d like to congratulate Robbie for a successful playing career, and look forward to working with him further in the seasons ahead.”