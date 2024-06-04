Raith Rovers in contract talks with 5 players – including Shaun Byrne – as 6 are released and loanees head home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers in contract talks with 5 players – including Shaun Byrne – as 6 are released and loanees head home

Experienced defender Keith Watson heads the list of those departing.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne in action for Raith Rovers.
Shaun Byrne has impressed on loan at Raith Rovers from Dundee. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers have announced the departure of 11 players – but on-going talks with FIVE out-of-contract squad members.

Those negotiations include a bid to entice freed Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne back to the club after an impressive season on loan at Stark’s Park.

After a year with Raith, experienced defender Keith Watson heads the list of those leaving, with frozen-out Ross Millen and Ethan Ross, who has instantly joined Falkirk after a loan spell, also not offered new deals.

They are joined by former Hearts midfielder Scott McGill and youngsters Aaron Arnott and Adam Masson.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson points and barks instructions at his team-mates.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.

The loan quintet of Byrne, Lee Ashcroft, James Brown, Zak Rudden and Kyle Turner are also said to be returning to their parent clubs, although St Johnstone’s Brown and Byrne are both out of contract.

In addition, Rovers say they are in discussions with defenders Liam Dick and Dylan Corr, midfielder Ross Matthews and goalkeeper Andrew McNeil.

And it is understood talks are still on-going with Byrne, who has been linked with old club Livingston, Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, as well as Northern Irish side Larne, this summer.

Rovers are hopeful they can win the race for his signature after he played 41 times for his hometown team as they fell short in their bid for promotion to the Premiership.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that goalkeeper Robbie Thomson is hanging up his boots, but will continue at the Kirkcaldy club as coach.

Few surprises

The squad update comes 24 hours after the welcome news that Dylan Easton has penned a two-year contract extension to stay.

There are few surprises on the released list, with Watson’s season being seriously disrupted by injury and McGill and Masson being bit-part players.

Millen was a first-team regular across the campaign, but an ‘internal matter’ saw him dropped from the first-team squad in February and he never made another appearance during the title challenge and play-off push.

Thomson, meanwhile, has confirmed his retirement as a player at the age of 31.

The former Celtic, Cowdenbeath, Queen of the South and Falkirk goalie followed in the footsteps of father Scott by moving to Stark’s Park in 2018.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson is hanging up his boots. Image: SNS.

Apart from his first season, he has largely been back-up to another number one during his six years at the club and has made just 50 first-team appearances.

A club statement read: “Raith Rovers Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Robbie Thomson has decided to hang up his boots and is retiring as a player.

“Robbie will however continue his position as goalkeeper coach.

“A UEFA A Licence coach, Robbie has been working with our goalkeepers since he joined, helping to better our young keepers with his experience and coaching expertise.

“We’d like to congratulate Robbie for a successful playing career, and look forward to working with him further in the seasons ahead.”

