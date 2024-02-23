Raith Rovers star Ross Millen will miss Ayr United clash as ‘internal matter’ drags on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen will miss Ayr United clash as ‘internal matter’ drags on

Manager Ian Murray confirmed the full-back will not travel to Somerset Park.

By Iain Collin
Raith full-back Ross Millen.
Raith full-back Ross Millen will miss the trip to Ayr United. Image: SNS.

Ross Millen is set to be left out of Raith Rovers’ squad for the trip to Ayr United due to ‘an internal matter’.

The full-back was a surprise omission from Friday night’s victory over Dundee United in Kirkcaldy.

A regular starter when available, the 29-year-old was not included in the Stark’s Park selection for the crucial 2-1 win.

Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring a dramatic winner at Queen's Park.
Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring a dramatic winner at Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

It meant an instant debut at right-back for on-loan St Johnstone defender James Brown.

Manager Ian Murray has refused to be drawn on the reasons for former Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Livingston man Millen’s absence.

Murray said: “At the moment, it’s an in-house thing. The squad’s really strong as well and we’re very comfortable.

“Ross didn’t make the squad and most probably won’t make the squad on Saturday.”

‘Really unfortunate’ Scott Brown

Another omission from the starting line-up against United was skipper Scott Brown.

And Murray has revealed he “felt bad” for leaving the dependable midfielder out of his starting XI for the top-of-the-table clash.

The 29-year-old made himself a hero with his sensational 89th-minute winner after being introduced as a substitute just 15 minutes earlier.

And Murray has heaped praise on the former St Johnstone and Peterhead player for his reaction to being left out of such an important game.

Scott Brown's sensational strike has fired Raith Rovers back into a title race.
Scott Brown’s sensational strike has fired Raith back into a title race. Image: SNS.

He added: “The beauty of having a great squad is we’ve got a captain who can go straight into that position.

“And he probably deserves to be playing, Broony. He’s been really, really unfortunate and I said that to him.

“He was probably the only one I had real hurt for and felt bad for, because he’s given us everything – every time he plays, in any position you ask him.

“He gets on with it, he’s low maintenance – and he found himself out of the team because of how strong we were.”

Conversation