Raith Rovers star Ross Millen will miss Ayr United clash as ‘internal matter’ drags on

Ross Millen is set to be left out of Raith Rovers’ squad for the trip to Ayr United due to ‘an internal matter’.

The full-back was a surprise omission from Friday night’s victory over Dundee United in Kirkcaldy.

A regular starter when available, the 29-year-old was not included in the Stark’s Park selection for the crucial 2-1 win.

It meant an instant debut at right-back for on-loan St Johnstone defender James Brown.

Manager Ian Murray has refused to be drawn on the reasons for former Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Livingston man Millen’s absence.

Murray said: “At the moment, it’s an in-house thing. The squad’s really strong as well and we’re very comfortable.

“Ross didn’t make the squad and most probably won’t make the squad on Saturday.”

‘Really unfortunate’ Scott Brown

Another omission from the starting line-up against United was skipper Scott Brown.

And Murray has revealed he “felt bad” for leaving the dependable midfielder out of his starting XI for the top-of-the-table clash.

The 29-year-old made himself a hero with his sensational 89th-minute winner after being introduced as a substitute just 15 minutes earlier.

And Murray has heaped praise on the former St Johnstone and Peterhead player for his reaction to being left out of such an important game.

He added: “The beauty of having a great squad is we’ve got a captain who can go straight into that position.

“And he probably deserves to be playing, Broony. He’s been really, really unfortunate and I said that to him.

“He was probably the only one I had real hurt for and felt bad for, because he’s given us everything – every time he plays, in any position you ask him.

“He gets on with it, he’s low maintenance – and he found himself out of the team because of how strong we were.”