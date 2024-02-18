4 Raith Rovers talking points after massive win sets up title race with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

4 Raith Rovers talking points after massive win sets up title race with Dundee United

A defeat against the Terrors on Friday would have left Ian Murray's men seven points adrift.

Zak Rudden's goal helped Raith to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers have set up a fascinating title run-in with their latest win, a 2-1 victory over Dundee United.

A win for Jim Goodwin’s men would have made any Raith revival extremely difficult.

Instead, the Rovers have closed the gap at the top of the Scottish Championship to just one point.

Ian Murray said the pressure is now on Dundee United after what could prove to be a crucial result.

Ian Murray celebrates Raith’s win over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Friday’s 2-1 victory over the league leaders.

Dundee United head-to-head

Regardless of how the final fixture between the sides at Tannadice turns out, Rovers will at worst come out on top in the head-to-head record against United.

The draw at Stark’s Park earlier in the season has been followed by two victories for Rovers.

It will be no consolation if United do go on to secure the Championship title but, given Rovers’ run of results ahead of this key fixture, it is their results against United that have them within touching distance.

Strength from the bench

Going into the season, it was clear that Ian Murray was going to have a few selection headaches – a far cry from where his squad was last season.

Amid blistering early season form, the Raith boss was forced to leave in-form players out of his starting XIs.

Dylan Easton dropped out at Hibs due to suspension after an excellent League Cup group campaign and had to be patient to force his way back in.

Lewis Vaughan – in the conversation for Rovers’ best player this season – was harshly dropped for the visit of Queen’s Park in September and came off the bench to turn the game around.

Lewis Vaughan scored a double to rescue the points for Raith Rovers versus Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.

On Friday night, each one of the five substitutes, including a brave triple change, played their part.

Midfield options

The headline-grabbing moment came from Scott Brown, whose start from the bench as captain shows that no one is immune from being dropped for big games.

But, as Raith have shown time and again this season, they will fight to the death and those who have been left out have retained the right attitude for when they next play a part.

Whether Sam Stanton’s return was coincidental or not – this being only Rovers’ second victory since he picked up an injury in December – will become clearer with time.

What this does show is that Murray has strong options in the centre of the park and the flexibility to change – especially with Ross Matthews now involved again as well.

Late show returns to set up title race

They wouldn’t have admitted it as freely in the build-up, but a defeat for Raith on Friday would have all but ended their title challenge.

Scott Brown’s sensational strike has fired Raith back into a title race. Image: SNS.

Instead, like many of their matches earlier in the season, they have pulled it back to set up a grandstand finish.

There is still a long way to go and a lengthy trip to Ayr United next, where Dundee United had to fight hard for the three points.

In scenes reminiscent of that astonishing run earlier in the season, just as Friday’s match was heading to a draw, Brown’s stunning strike at the death looks to have set up a tasty title race.

