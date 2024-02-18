4 Dunfermline talking points as Arbroath draw, togetherness, Chris Kane debut and formation change come under microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Arbroath draw, togetherness, Chris Kane debut and formation change come under microscope

The Pars remain second bottom in the Championship after stalemate with Arbroath.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is full of smiles as he wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott wheels away after scoring his first senior goal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline have now gone nine games without a victory after being held to a draw by Arbroath on Saturday.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott capped a strong performance with an 18th-minute header to give the Pars an early lead.

Michael O’Halloran then somehow contrived to pass up the opportunity to double that advantage just a minute later.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point apiece at the bottom of the Championship when Gayfield skipper Tam O’Brien nodded in his side’s leveller six minutes after the interval.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott celebrates opening the scoring for Dunfermline with fellow on-loan Cardiff City defender Xavier Benjamin.
Dunfermline defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott (right) celebrates opening the scoring with fellow on-loan Cardiff City team-mate Xavier Benjamin. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Must not lose

Sinking to second bottom in the Championship table after succumbing to costly back-to-back home defeats was bad enough for the Pars.

But they at least went into Saturday’s game against Arbroath with the relative consolation of a six-point cushion over the division’s bottom side.

Before kick-off, a victory could have lifted them into sixth place in the table.

The consequences of defeat, though, were stark.

Allowing the Red Lichties to haul themselves to within three points in the basement battle would have brought that automatic relegation spot far too close for comfort.

Dunfermline defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott stretches his right boot out to meet the ball.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott was a repeated threat in attack for Dunfermline against Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Of course, the Fifers still occupy the dreaded play-off place that proved so treacherous two seasons ago when they dropped into League One.

They do, however, enjoy a game in hand over the two teams immediately above them in the league.

Only goal difference separates them from Inverness Caley Thistle, whilst Queen’s Park are just two points ahead. Airdrie are another point further above, but have played a game less.

Keeping Arbroath at arm’s length remains a key goal in the relegation battle that boss James McPake has acknowledged he and his team now find themselves embroiled in.

That made their head-to-head a must not lose encounter for Dunfermline – and Arbroath.

Togetherness on display

In the build-up to the match, Ewan Otoo delivered a forthright assessment of the Pars’ travails in recent times.

A lack of belief was highlighted, perhaps understandable given recent results.

At that point on a run of eight games without victory, since lengthened to nine matches, there are bound to be doubts.

Confidence is such a crucial part of sport and Dunfermline’s has, collectively, been close to bottoming out after 5-0 and 3-0 home losses.

Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo rises high with determination to win a header.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo rises high with determination to win a header. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The other question mark Otoo raised was over a lack, at times, of ‘togetherness’.

Again, poor results can test the camaraderie of even the closest-knit squad.

However, despite the concession of a frustratingly avoidable equaliser early in the second-half, the Fifers displayed team spirit to ensure things did not get worse.

To finish the match the way they did, pushing hard for a winner, displayed a solidarity and unity that will be vital in the coming weeks.

A debut of promise

There were only four minutes on the clock and Chris Kane had already highlighted what he will bring to Dunfermline.

The loan signing from St Johnstone was immediately into his stride, putting pressure on the Arbroath defence with his energetic running.

It was an effort that later led to cramp setting in as the 90 minutes ticked down.

His ability to hold the ball and ease the stress on his team’s defence was also clear.

And in the fifth minute the 29-year-old displayed the kind of deft touch that the Pars’ blunt attack has missed for much of the campaign.

They are currently the third lowest scorers in the division.

But Kane’s intelligent flick sent Michael O’Halloran on his way for an early foray forward.

Chris Kane rises high in a crowded penalty box to send a header off the post from point-blank range.
Chris Kane almost marked his Dunfermline debut with a goal but saw his close-range header smack back off the post. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Having been team-mates at McDiarmid Park, there was clearly an understanding between the pair.

And it was no coincidence that the Fifers looked more threatening with Kane as an attacking focal point.

He almost found the net with an ambitious effort following a misplaced clearance from Arbroath goalkeeper Max Boruc.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Kane then struck the upright with a header from point-blank range.

It would have been a dramatic way to conclude a performance of promise that Dunfermline will be optimistic will bring more concrete rewards once the striker’s understanding and fitness increase.

Formation alteration

McPake confessed after the 3-0 defeat to Queen’s Park that changes were need to spark an upturn in fortunes.

With personnel choices limited due to injuries, it was a tactical revamp that took place for the visit of Arbroath.

Dunfermline have stuck with a three-man rearguard this season, even when central defensive options were thin on the ground.

That has meant the likes of Chris Hamilton and Ewan Otoo being deployed at the back rather than in their preferred midfield berths.

However, the three became a four on Saturday.

For the most part, with the Cardiff City pairing of goal-scorer Malachi Fagan-Walcott and Xavier Benjamin at its heart in the first-half, the move worked.

Dunfermline striker Bradley Holmes (right) is hauled back by Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton.
Dunfermline striker Bradley Holmes (right) is hauled back as the Pars pile pressure on in the closing stages. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

There were moments of anxiety, sometimes caused by a hazardous surface.

And Arbroath certainly had their chances to make it an even more uncomfortable afternoon for the Pars.

But it will be deeply frustrating for McPake and his side that they were pegged back by a goal from a set-piece.

An inability to cope with balls into the box has proved costly in recent weeks.

There was enough to suggest, however, that a return to the four-man defence that served the Fifers so well last term in League One could be a positive change for the Pars.

