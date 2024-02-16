Ewan Otoo admits Dunfermline have lacked togetherness and belief at times as he delivers honest assessment of Pars struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan Otoo admits Dunfermline have lacked togetherness and belief at times as he delivers honest assessment of Pars struggles

The Pars defender has backed James McPake’s side – who have gone eight matches without victory – to turn things around.

By Craig Cairns
Ewan Otoo.
Ewan Otoo says Dunfermline have to believe in themselves more. Image: SNS.

Ewan Otoo has delivered an honest assessment of Dunfermline’s struggles ahead of Saturday’s clash with bottom-of-the-table Arbroath.

The Pars defender has backed James McPake’s ninth-placed side – who have gone eight matches without victory – to turn things around.

But the 21-year-old admits there have been occasions when the squad has lacked togetherness and belief.

Otoo – who prefers a midfield role but has been used at the back almost exclusively this season due to injuries – says the players must remain upbeat and learn from recent mistakes.

‘More belief needed’

“As a group, we’re all positive,” said Otoo. “We all know what we need to do.

“We all know that the way to go is to be positive and to be upbeat, that’s when you get the best out of us as a group.

“Collectively, we are all in the right mindset. It’s hard to say what’s gone wrong in general.

“At times, maybe as players we can be a little bit, I wouldn’t say naïve, but sometimes we maybe lack a little bit of togetherness.

“And we could do with having a bit more belief at times.

Dunfermline defender Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“If we do believe in ourselves a bit more then that confidence will come, we’ll be able to perform to the best of our ability and then go from there.

“Sometimes it just comes down to knowing how good we are.

“Hopefully, we can show that on Saturday – show how good we are and pick up the three points.”

The Pars faithful have been put through the mill in recent weeks at East End Park, with back-to-back defeats and no goals scored.

This week, Dunfermline added experience to McPake’s young squad by signing Chris Kane on loan from St Johnstone.

‘Experience crucial’

Ex-Celtic kid Otoo added: “We don’t want injuries as an excuse, we don’t use the fact that we’re young as an excuse.

“We all believe we are good enough to do better than we have been doing in recent weeks.

“It’s going to be good for us, especially adding that experience.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“The know-how, a leader and a player we can look to on the pitch when perhaps it might not be going so well.

“He’s been in that situation time and time again, so hopefully he can help us to come out of our situation.”

Conversation