JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their own and FCU enhanced Dens spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their own and FCU enhanced Dens spectacle

There were encouraging signs for both Tayside clubs last weekend.

Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park.
Fair City Unity and Owen Beck both caught the eye at Dens Park. Images: SNS.
By Jim Spence

Dundee’s hopes of a top six finish are growing weekly, while St Johnstone’s aims of escaping the basement area are also looking hopeful.

The Dark Blues’ current sixth position is no fluke.

Last weekend I watched two performances which spoke volumes about the team Tony Docherty’s assembled.

The first few times I saw Owen Beck I was impressed but thought comparisons with Liverpool first choice left-back, and former Dundee United favourite, Andy Robertson were premature.

The Welshman, though, has made stunning progress and his display last Sunday encompassed the entire gamut of talents which the modern wing-back needs.

His powerful running, superb stamina, pinpoint crossing, and positional sense are all remarkable in such a young player.

He’s proving inspirational to his team-mates and enhancing his burgeoning reputation weekly.

Dundee's Luke McCowan celebrates scoring to make it 1-1.
Dundee’s Luke McCowan celebrates scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

Luke McCowan, meanwhile, is also becoming a Dens talisman.

He has superb energy levels, an insatiable appetite for midfield graft and a combativeness which is irrepressible.

If he and Beck can continue their excellent form they can help Dundee nail down the top-half finish which will bring extra revenue to assist further squad strengthening.

I’m a big fan of quick players and Saints have added two speed merchants since I last saw them in the flesh, with the signings of Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.

Manager Craig Levein has had criticism from some fans for the defensive style of the team, but his capture of this pacey pair of front men gives him options to stretch and test opposing defences, which Saints were lacking before the transfer window.

It’s very early days for the duo.

Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson.
Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

And for Sidibeh making the jump from English northern league football could be a tough transition.

But when you’ve got the explosive power that can leave opponents gasping in your wake, combined with the finishing ability that his previous manager at Warrington Rylands reckons he possesses, then Saints have hopefully added the extra dimension needed to banish their basement blues.

Sticking with last Sunday’s game, football is in the entertainment business and a great atmosphere at games is a bonus.

Fair play then to St Johnstone’s raucous young team at Dens, Fair City Unity, who never let up with their boisterous backing for 90 minutes.

The rise of the ultra movement, imported from the continent where it’s been a feature of football for years, has been a shot in the arm for our game.

Fair City Unity brought colour and noise to Dens Park.
Fair City Unity brought colour and noise to Dens Park. Image: SNS.

I was first conscious of it at Motherwell some years ago when their singing section in the East Stand, driven on by a frenetic drummer, provided a constant backdrop to a bog standard league match, lifting it above the mundane.

Their regular rendition of the Beatles classic ‘Twist and Shout’ was more entertaining than the actual football.

Some folk aren’t keen on drums at matches but I think they bring added vibrancy to the game, and it’s all the better when, as with the Saints percussionist, they actually possess real rhythm.

Their drummer must have been in the BB, because his talented handling of the sticks established the tempo that allowed the highly vocal travelling fans to maintain their cacophonous backing, enhancing my enjoyment of an entertaining game.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee 'madman' Antonio Portales on track to give Dark Blues major fitness boost
A new access road for Dundee FC's proposed Camperdown stadium would be built at this part of the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View/Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee FC chiefs admit new stadium could cause matchday congestion on Kingsway
2
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty issues firm response over Michael Mellon furore as he provides…
Graham Carey's goal against Aberdeen should have stood.
VAR mistakes soar as St Johnstone suffer and Dundee get mixed results in latest…
New artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land
Dundee stars Luke McCowan and Owen Beck.
Dundee creators in chief: Numbers behind the key Dees this season
Dundee are enjoying their return to the top flight. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Key stat shows Dundee success this season - how far can they…
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales. Image: SNS.
Antonio Portales: Ambitious Dundee star targets Mexican Copa America call AND shot at Champions…
Dundee have the most loan players in the Premiership - pictured are Malachi Boateng, Michael Mellon and Zach Robinson (left) alongside Owen Beck and manager Tony Docherty.
Why do Dundee have so many loans and what is Tony Docherty's long-term plan?
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty. Images: SNS
Craig Levein hits back at Dundee boss Tony Docherty over 'inappropriate' St Johnstone skipper…

Conversation