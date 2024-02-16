JIM SPENCE: Dundee have two stars already, St Johnstone may have one of their own and FCU enhanced Dens spectacle

Dundee’s hopes of a top six finish are growing weekly, while St Johnstone’s aims of escaping the basement area are also looking hopeful.

The Dark Blues’ current sixth position is no fluke.

Last weekend I watched two performances which spoke volumes about the team Tony Docherty’s assembled.

The first few times I saw Owen Beck I was impressed but thought comparisons with Liverpool first choice left-back, and former Dundee United favourite, Andy Robertson were premature.

The Welshman, though, has made stunning progress and his display last Sunday encompassed the entire gamut of talents which the modern wing-back needs.

His powerful running, superb stamina, pinpoint crossing, and positional sense are all remarkable in such a young player.

He’s proving inspirational to his team-mates and enhancing his burgeoning reputation weekly.

Luke McCowan, meanwhile, is also becoming a Dens talisman.

He has superb energy levels, an insatiable appetite for midfield graft and a combativeness which is irrepressible.

If he and Beck can continue their excellent form they can help Dundee nail down the top-half finish which will bring extra revenue to assist further squad strengthening.

I’m a big fan of quick players and Saints have added two speed merchants since I last saw them in the flesh, with the signings of Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh.

Manager Craig Levein has had criticism from some fans for the defensive style of the team, but his capture of this pacey pair of front men gives him options to stretch and test opposing defences, which Saints were lacking before the transfer window.

It’s very early days for the duo.

And for Sidibeh making the jump from English northern league football could be a tough transition.

But when you’ve got the explosive power that can leave opponents gasping in your wake, combined with the finishing ability that his previous manager at Warrington Rylands reckons he possesses, then Saints have hopefully added the extra dimension needed to banish their basement blues.

Sticking with last Sunday’s game, football is in the entertainment business and a great atmosphere at games is a bonus.

Fair play then to St Johnstone’s raucous young team at Dens, Fair City Unity, who never let up with their boisterous backing for 90 minutes.

The rise of the ultra movement, imported from the continent where it’s been a feature of football for years, has been a shot in the arm for our game.

I was first conscious of it at Motherwell some years ago when their singing section in the East Stand, driven on by a frenetic drummer, provided a constant backdrop to a bog standard league match, lifting it above the mundane.

Their regular rendition of the Beatles classic ‘Twist and Shout’ was more entertaining than the actual football.

Some folk aren’t keen on drums at matches but I think they bring added vibrancy to the game, and it’s all the better when, as with the Saints percussionist, they actually possess real rhythm.

Their drummer must have been in the BB, because his talented handling of the sticks established the tempo that allowed the highly vocal travelling fans to maintain their cacophonous backing, enhancing my enjoyment of an entertaining game.