St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh didn’t know he was foiled by a Liverpool player and goals will come, says Craig Levein

The deadline day recruit came close to scoring against Dundee.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck.
Adama Sidibeh didn't know he was up against a Liverpool player in Owen Beck. Images: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh was frustrated not to grab his first St Johnstone goal in Sunday’s clash with local rivals, Dundee.

But the edge was taken off his lingering disappointment by hearing the news that the player responsible for thwarting him on one occasion could be destined for a career at the top of the English game.

Sidibeh and Benji Kimpioka have transformed Saints’ attacking threat with their pace over the last couple of weeks, particularly on the counter.

Raw speed helped the latter score a winner against Ross County recently.

And at Dens last weekend the former left Joe Shaughnessy treading water when a ball was played over the top at Dens Park, with his shot being deflected past the post.

Goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, has been alive to the possibilities the new-found Saints speed up front gives the team.

In the contest with the Dark Blues, it looked like his quick-thinking, combined with Sidibeh’s running power, would earn the visitors their second goal.

Owen Beck, though, showed why he is the best left-back in the league and a player Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, gave Premier League game-time to between Dundee loan spells.

For Sidibeh, who was plucked out of English non-league football in January, it was a reminder of the company he is now keeping in Scotland’s top flight.

As far as Craig Levein is concerned, his deadline day signing has looked at home at this level from the start.

And he’s only going to improve as the weeks go by.

Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson.
Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.

“I thought Adama was really unlucky on a couple of occasions (Trevor Carson tipped two shots over the bar) and once he gets up and running (with a goal) that will help us as well,” said Levein.

“I said to Adama about that counter-attack: ‘Listen, it was a great run and the only thing that made it more difficult was that it was Owen Beck, who plays for Liverpool.’

“He didn’t know!

“He had no idea the boy played for Liverpool.

“So I think he was away with a wee spring in his step about that.”

Other options

Nicky Clark’s game-time and training workload have been managed carefully in recent weeks, with Levein hopeful that six days between matches will benefit the former Dundee United striker.

“Nicky will get a full week’s training,” said the Perth boss, who allowed Chris Kane to move to Dunfermline on loan.

“I think he can help both Benji and Adama. We’ve got DJ (Jaiyesimi) as well.”

St Johnstone player Nicky Clark.
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Losing to Dundee late in the game was a bitter pill for Saints players and fans to swallow.

Failing to hold on to a lead has been a theme on other occasions since Levein replaced Steven MacLean in November – three times against Motherwell.

But, with in-form Rangers up next, Levein remains heartened by the team’s overall competitiveness.

“An important thing for me is that there’s not been one match we’ve played since me and Andy (Kirk) came here that we’ve been out the game,” he said.

“That includes Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, everybody. Even with 10 men at Ibrox, we still played well and had opportunities.

“So that, for me, is really important. It’s not like they’ve downed tools. They’re still fighting to the end.”

