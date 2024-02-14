Craig Levein: Chris Kane could still have St Johnstone future after Dunfermline loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: Chris Kane could still have St Johnstone future after Dunfermline loan

The 29-year-old had other strikers ahead of him at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hasn’t closed the door on Chris Kane’s Perth career.

The McDiarmid Park manager has prioritised the double-winner’s needs over his own.

And if Kane gets plenty of game-time between now and the end of the season, scoring goals to help drag Dunfermline up the Championship table, he could yet earn himself another new contract with Saints.

“Chris signed a deal in December but I’ve brought a couple of strikers in since then,” said Levein.

St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores against St Mirren.
“I had a chat with him and said: ‘Look, you can stay, or you can go and play somewhere and get 15 games or whatever between now and the end of the season’.

“That then puts him in a position when his contract is up for whether we want to re-sign him or there are other suitors.

“Rather than me making a decision, I left it in his hands.

“I’ve still got DJ (Jaiyesimi), Nicky (Clark), Stevie (May), Benji (Kimpioka) and Adama (Sidibeh) so we’re not leaving ourselves short.

“I felt it was the fairest way to handle it – rather than me saying: ‘You’ve got to stay’ or ‘you’ve got to go’.

“It was good to make it his choice so that when he does go to Dunfermline and he plays, he’s there because he wants to go there rather than the disappointment of me saying he needs to leave.”

‘Hugely unfair’

Kane had the best part of a year-and-a-half wiped out through injury and this campaign has been a stop-start one as well.

“You have to remember how long Chris was injured,” Levein added.

“He’s then had problems this season and not been able to get into any sort of rhythm.

“If I’d kept him just for the sake of keeping him, I think that would’ve been hugely unfair.

“I couldn’t guarantee him to play 10-15 games between now and the end of the season.

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has joined Dunfermline on loan.
“Hopefully he goes there and does really well.

“These decisions sometimes aren’t easy.

“There will be some supporters who really like Kano and feel we shouldn’t have let him go.

“But I thought it was fair and that’s what it came down to. He made the decision.”

Two to Fife

James Brown is another Saints fringe player who has moved to Fife, in his case Raith Rovers.

“I was saying to James that we brought David (Keltjens) in, Fran (Franczak) has played on that right side and so has Dare (Olufunwa),” said Levein.

“There was a fair chance he’d be down the pecking order and maybe not even on the bench.

“He was just wanting to play.”

St Johnstone defender James Brown.
That’s likely to be the end of the first team squad departures.

“Some of the young ones might go out,” said Levein. “I don’t see anything else happening but you never know.”

