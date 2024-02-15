Perth crackdown on drunken, violent youngsters spins off to other towns and villages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth crackdown on drunken, violent youngsters spins off to other towns and villages

Operation Stung was launched after complaints about hundreds of rowdy youngsters mixing alcohol and weapons in Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Generic image of police officer, showing sleeve with Police Scotland logo
Police and social workers worked together on Operation Stung.

A crackdown on drunken, violent youngsters causing mayhem in Perth has been extended across the county.

Police and youth workers launched Operation Stung following complaints that hundreds of hell-raisers were causing trouble in Perth city centre.

Young people were found so drunk they were unable to protect themselves.

And officers found evidence that weapons were being carried and used.

Teams have since worked with thousands of young people to reduce anti-social behaviour.

And the scheme has been extended to tackle flare-ups in Crieff, as well as in Bridge of Earn, Letham, Craigie, Scone, Aberfeldy, Pitlochry, and Stanley.

Moncrieffe Island, on the River Tay in the centre of Perth
Police launched Operation Stung following incidents on Moncrieffe Island in Perth.

The progress is highlighted in the Perth and Kinross Chief Social Work Officer’s Report for 2022-2023.

Jacquie Pepper explains how trouble flared in Perth city centre, on the Inches and at Moncrieffe Island at the height of the Covid pandemic.

She writes: “It was reported that hundreds of young people had been involved in drinking and ‘rowdy’ behaviour, which was alarming for residents and people passing by.

“Further reports indicated an escalation to violence, and evidence that weapons were being carried and used.

“Young people were found so drunk they were unable to protect themselves and were vulnerable to abuse, violence, and further risk-taking behaviours.”

Operation Stung approach pays dividends in Crieff and other towns

Police Scotland declared a blitz on antisocial behaviour in November 2020 following the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy on Moncrieffe Island.

Officers said the youngster nearly died.

Ms Pepper says concerns were raised at a senior council level and money was set aside for Operation Stung.

Jacquie Pepper head shot
Jacquie Pepper. Image: Twitter.

The aim was to reduce violence by building relationships with young people who were out on the streets on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Since then, the youth engagement team has made 4,252 contacts with young people.

It has also carried out follow-up visits and awareness sessions in schools.

The team has helped police to locate two missing young people.

And there have been 37 home/school visits to follow up concerns.

Ms Pepper says the benefits could be seen in the youth engagement team’s swift response to subsequent reports of violent and anti-social incidents involving young people in Crieff.

Welcome to Crieff sign
Crieff is one of the towns where the Operation Stung approach has paid off. Image: Google

A school programme to inform young people about drugs, alcohol, sexual health,
consent and mental health was developed in response to the issues raised by young people.

And 44 sessions have been delivered to 752 fourth year pupils in five secondary schools.

Rise in concerns for children and adults

The chief social worker’s report was considered by the Perth and Kinross Integration Joint Board on Wednesday.

Ms Pepper said the impact of the Covid pandemic was still taking its toll on the community.

Among looked after children, she said: “We know that the social and emotional impact of Covid-19 has had a major impact on risk taking behaviour amongst young people, which has resulted in an increased requirement for residential placements as the most suitable care option for older young people.”

The number of child concern reports received by the council’s child protection duty
team in 2022/3 increased by 967, or 14% on the previous year.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
The Perth and Kinross Council social work report shows the effects of Covid are still being felt. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, The number of children and young people whose names needed to be placed on the child protection register has been reducing since 2020.

As of July 31 2023, it had fallen to 49 – down from 97 in 2020 and the lowest number since 2013.

The report also details a 30% increase in adult protection cases reported to social workers.

Four banning orders were issued by the courts.

These prevent vulnerable adults from coming into contact with others who were putting them at risk.

And seven large-scale investigations were launched, almost all in relation to care homes.

