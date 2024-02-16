Former schoolboys claim they were abused by Dundee paedophile ring in 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former schoolboys claim they were abused by Dundee paedophile ring in 1970s

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has heard testimony from two men who were sent to Balgowan approved school.

By Laura Devlin
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Balgowan Boys School in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Two ex-pupils at Balgowan approved school have alleged there was a paedophile ring in Dundee in the 1970s.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard evidence from the men on Thursday, with both survivors claiming they were molested at the former Dundee Industrial School for Boys before being abused and plied with drugs and alcohol at houses in the city.

Callum, a pseudonym, was sent to Balgowan aged 12 by a children’s panel in Edinburgh after being expelled from school for truancy.

In a statement read to the inquiry by advocate Dana Forbes, he detailed regularly being woken up during the night by staff who shone a torch in his face before abusing him.

He also claimed he was taken outside of Balgowan to another house in Dundee on multiple occasions to see “special people”.

‘I was scared’

“[The abuse] was always at night and it happened weekly,” he said.

“I wondered if it was because we were the younger ones.

“Sometimes I was taken away to another house in a car. I would never see their faces because it was always dark but I remember there was a fancy leather sofa

“[There] they would ply us with drugs and alcohol.

“I never reported anything at the time because I was scared. I did not know who was involved.”

He also opened up on “constantly” running away from Balgowan in an attempt to get home to his family in the capital, sometimes “begging” strangers for money to pay for his train fare.

The chair of the inquiry, Lady Smith, also heard from another former pupil at the school who said he was regularly abused during his time there.

Philip, a pseudonym, was described as coming from a dysfunctional family in Dundee.

He was sent to Balgowan in 1971 as an eight-year-old.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

In his evidence, read by David Sheldon KC, Philip said he was often taken into the showers and raped by a staff member, who cannot named for legal reasons.

He claimed this lasted until he was 10 or 11 years-old.

Philip also described being taken to a house in Dundee where he was given alcohol and abused.

He added: “I told the police [about the abuse] and they never believed me.”

School shut in the 1980s

The school was originally founded in 1843 as Baldovan Industrial School for Boys, with the 13-acre premises on Strathmartine Road opening in 1878 with room for 200 boys aged eight to 16.

It closed in 1983 and the premises, near Downfield, no longer exists. The site has been replaced with housing.

Earlier this week, the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard how former Balgowan pupils were subject to brutal punishment beatings and sexual abuse.

One said: “There was no one there [in the dormitory] to look after you.

“There was always a level of bullying, there were hardcore bullies in there.

“The bullies picked on me to do dirty things to them.”

