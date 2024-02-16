Stunning ‘head tattoo’ brings Fife nanny Ali closure after hair falls out in only one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning ‘head tattoo’ brings Fife nanny Ali closure after hair falls out in only one week

The 53-year-old was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition alopecia in late 2019.

Fife woman Ali Morrison shares her health journey after being diagnosed with alopecia.
Fife woman Ali Morrison shares her health journey after being diagnosed with alopecia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Imagine you are in the shower before you head to the airport on holiday and you begin to realise the bottom of it is covered in your own hair – and it continues to fall out as you wash it.

This is exactly what happened to Fife woman Ali Morrison, who still remembers how traumatic that moment was.

“Before me and my husband were going to the airport to catch our flight to Turkey in October 2019, I went for a shower,” the 53-year-old explains.

“As I washed my hair, I started to realise it was coming out in handfuls in my hand and I noticed the bottom of the shower was covered in hair.

“I continued washing it in absolute shock/horror, but a big clump of it had all matted together.

“When I came out the shower, I said to my husband, Richard, that my hair had gone into this weird, big clump.

“He was shocked, but he was also really calm and told me we would sort it.

Fife woman Ali Morrison opens up on coming to terms with alopecia.
Fife woman Ali Morrison opens up on coming to terms with alopecia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“My hair was shoulder-length at the time, but it just felt dead. That is the only way I can describe it.

“My hair was falling out before my eyes.

Over the next few days Ali tried to enjoy the sailing holiday with her husband, while trying to understand what was happening to her.

“I spent the holiday picking up handfuls of hair and putting it in the bin.

“I felt ashamed, scared and stressed.”

She adds: “By the time we got home a week later, I had lost around 80% of the hair on my head.”

Ali later discovered what was causing her hair loss – she was suffering from alopecia.

It is an autoimmune disease that attacks your body’s hair follicles, causing patchy hair loss.

What did it feel like to buy her first wig?

When Ali – who works as a nanny – came back home to Fife from her holiday she had to explain to her boss what had happened. She returned to work wearing a hat.

She also had to message her family.

“That was really traumatic because I didn’t want them to worry or be alarmed. I was just so upset.

“But I had to put on a brave face.”

Ali said getting her first wig was not a pleasant experience.
Ali with one of the wigs she now wears. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ali’s youngest sister went with her to a wig shop – but it wasn’t a pleasant experience.

“I picked one which looked most like my natural hair.

“In hindsight though this was a mistake because nothing looks like your own biological hair.

“I hated that first wig.”

Ali got a doctor’s appointment and she was referred to a dermatologist.

“I knew I had alopecia,” she says.

“But what I didn’t realise is how quickly you could go from having hair to literally having no hair at all.”

Prescription included four free wigs for a year

Ali had an appointment at the dermatology department at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline on Christmas Eve 2019.

This was when she was diagnosed with alopecia and she was given a prescription for four free wigs a year and offered immunosuppressant tablets to treat her condition.

But she decided not to take any medication as she didn’t want to risk any side-effects.

Ali pictured with husband, Richard, before she lost her hair.
Ali pictured with husband, Richard, before she lost her hair. Image: Ali Morrison.

By Christmas, Ali had lost her eyebrows, lashes and all her body hair.

“To be honest the most difficult thing wasn’t losing the hair on my head, it was losing my facial hair.

“I felt like I didn’t have a face and looked like an alien.

Ali said she later had her eyebrows micro-bladed which made a huge difference and wishes she had done that earlier.

“Having my eyebrows tattooed was a massive help in getting my face back again.”

Counselling sessions brought relief for Fife alopecia sufferer

Although she had started a new job with a new family earlier that year, by October 2020, Ali was struggling.

“I just felt broken,” she explained.

“I just didn’t feel like myself anymore.”

Fortunately her husband Richard is able to access counselling through his work as an investment accountant.

Ali with husband Richard during her 250-mile walking fundraiser for Alopecia UK.
Ali with Richard during her Alopecia UK fundraiser. Image: Ali Morrison.

So he was able to get Ali an appointment privately with a psychologist in Edinburgh.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without those counselling sessions.

“She asked me the difficult questions I couldn’t ask myself. I had been very stressed in my previous job before my hair fell out and I tried to stick it out when I should have just left.

“I hadn’t realised I blamed myself for what happened.”

‘Coming out’ with alopecia on social media was ‘liberating’

The end of the counselling marked a turning point for Ali, who found she started to enjoy choosing different wigs to wear.

“When I finished the counselling I basically came out on social media.

“I said this is what’s been happening over the last year. I’ve got alopecia.

“Here are pictures of me wearing wigs and here are pictures of me with my bald head – this is who I am.

“It was liberating.

Ali has had a lot of support from her sisters after being diagnosed with alopecia. She is pictured with sisters Toni-Jane (left) and Jenna.
Ali has had support from her sisters Toni-Jane (left) and Jenna  after being diagnosed with alopecia. Image: Ali Morrison.

“Doing that felt like the biggest weight had been lifted off me.”

Deciding to have her head tattooed

As a final move towards accepting her condition, Ali bravely decided to have her head tattooed in June last year.

A few months earlier she had a temporary tattoo done and loved it so this persuaded her to go for permanent inking.

Fife woman Ali had her head tattooed which helped her finally accept her alopecia.
Fife woman Ali had her head tattooed which helped her finally accept her alopecia. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She had a consultation with Ellis Philp at Dagren Tattoo Studio in Dunfermline, and gave him some ideas for the design.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted, apart from wanting a fern because I love them.

“Ellis hadn’t done a head tattoo before but he listened to me and just got it.

“When I went in to have it done, I still didn’t know what the design was. But as soon as I saw it, I was like yeah, let’s go for it.”

Ali sat for five and three-quarter hours while Ellis did her tattoo.

“Spending a whole day with him doing that was really empowering. And it was more than just getting a tattoo, it was like finishing a journey.

“When I saw it, I was just like ‘oh my god that’s it, that is exactly what should be there.”

Supporting Alopecia UK in Fife and beyond

Ali feels passionate about raising awareness of alopecia and helping the charity Alopecia UK which has given her a lot of support.

She has completed two big fundraisers for the charity.

The first in 2022 was a 250-mile walking fundraiser, which raised £1,400.

Ali pictured during her kitchen dance fundraiser for Alopecia UK.
Ali pictured during her kitchen dance fundraiser for Alopecia UK. Image: Ali Morrison.

And the second, which she did last year, was a 12-hour dance-a-thon in her kitchen which netted £1,600.

Ali is thankful for the support of husband, Richard, 47 and her family – mum Rosina, 76, sisters Toni-Jane, 50; Jenna, 39 and brother Michael, 56.

Ali pictured with her family - brother Michael, sisters Toni-Jane and Jenna, mum Rosina and Ali.
Ali pictured with her family. Image: Ali Morrison

“My husband Richard has been hugely supportive and kind from day one and has always said I am still me regardless of how I saw myself. My friends and family have been so caring too.

“I will continue to help others see there can be a positive outcome after hair loss.

“I have gained more than I have lost with my alopecia.”

