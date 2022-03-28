This is why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars: Jada’s battle with hair loss condition alopecia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
This is why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars: Jada’s battle with hair loss condition alopecia

By The Health and Wellbeing Team
March 28 2022, 1.06pm Updated: March 28 2022, 1.13pm
Post Thumbnail

Will Smith slapping Oscars host Chris Rock will go down in history as one of the most talked about incidents of the Academy Awards ever.

There has been shock at the Hollywood actor’s outburst after Will took offence at a ‘gag’ Rock made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

She rolled her eyes as the comedian joked she could star in the next GI Jane film (the original was made famous by actress Demi Moore in 1997, sporting a buzzcut) before Will hit Rock in front of the star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Jada has previously spoken about her ‘terrifying’ struggles with hair loss, posting on Instagram about the reason she decided to shave her head.

Jada Pinkett Smith in August 2019.

But what is the condition alopecia? What causes it and does hair grow back? We’re answering your questions on hair loss.

Can stress cause hair loss?

Yes. Stress can literally make your hair fall out. This is known as alopecia; a general term for hair loss. Some sufferers can pinpoint a stressful life event that triggers it.

However, this does not happen for everyone. There is still a lot that is unknown about alopecia and experts say an autoimmune response in the body, and genetics, play a key part.

Jada has spoken candidly about losing ‘handfuls’ of hair.

Many believe stress may result in neurochemicals being released from the brain, modifying the way our skin’s immune system behaves, predisposing us to skin and hair conditions.

What are the symptoms of alopecia?

Alopecia areata causes spots or patches of baldness – circular and about the size of a coin – to appear in random areas on the scalp.

Hair may start to regrow in some patches at the same time as bald patches develop elsewhere on the scalp, which can be very distressing for sufferers.

Jada Pinkett Smith began wrapping her, previously thick, hair with a turban when it began to fall out in ‘handfuls’.

Is the condition inherited?

A family history of other autoimmune diseases, like thyroid or vitiligo can make some people more at risk than others to developing alopecia.

It can affect men, women and children at any age.

Scottish TV presenter Gail Porter has spoken out about her experience of alopecia to support others.

Is there a cure for alopecia?

There is not a cure and it can be an unpredictable condition that’s difficult to treat.

But many people can expect their hair to grow back within a year. Sometimes regrowth is a different colour or texture.

A referral to a dermatologist, who will discuss treatment options with you, usually follows diagnosis.

Treatments include topical corticosteroid creams or steroid injections, immunotherapy or light treatment to encourage growth, though these aren’t without side-effects.

Comedian Chris Rock ‘joked’ about the film GI Jane – made famous by Demi Moore in 1997.

The earlier you can see a doctor, the better. And hair loss may only be temporary and so might come back without any treatment being required.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has children Willow and Jaden with husband Will, has previously said it was her daughter who encouraged her to embrace her new look.

She wrote on Instagram: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

