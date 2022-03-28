This is why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars: Jada’s battle with hair loss condition alopecia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Smith slapping Oscars host Chris Rock will go down in history as one of the most talked about incidents of the Academy Awards ever.

There has been shock at the Hollywood actor’s outburst after Will took offence at a ‘gag’ Rock made about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

She rolled her eyes as the comedian joked she could star in the next GI Jane film (the original was made famous by actress Demi Moore in 1997, sporting a buzzcut) before Will hit Rock in front of the star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Jada has previously spoken about her ‘terrifying’ struggles with hair loss, posting on Instagram about the reason she decided to shave her head.

But what is the condition alopecia? What causes it and does hair grow back? We’re answering your questions on hair loss.

Can stress cause hair loss?

Yes. Stress can literally make your hair fall out. This is known as alopecia; a general term for hair loss. Some sufferers can pinpoint a stressful life event that triggers it.

However, this does not happen for everyone. There is still a lot that is unknown about alopecia and experts say an autoimmune response in the body, and genetics, play a key part.

Many believe stress may result in neurochemicals being released from the brain, modifying the way our skin’s immune system behaves, predisposing us to skin and hair conditions.

What are the symptoms of alopecia?

Alopecia areata causes spots or patches of baldness – circular and about the size of a coin – to appear in random areas on the scalp.

Hair may start to regrow in some patches at the same time as bald patches develop elsewhere on the scalp, which can be very distressing for sufferers.

Jada Pinkett Smith began wrapping her, previously thick, hair with a turban when it began to fall out in ‘handfuls’.

Is the condition inherited?

A family history of other autoimmune diseases, like thyroid or vitiligo can make some people more at risk than others to developing alopecia.

It can affect men, women and children at any age.

Scottish TV presenter Gail Porter has spoken out about her experience of alopecia to support others.

Is there a cure for alopecia?

There is not a cure and it can be an unpredictable condition that’s difficult to treat.

But many people can expect their hair to grow back within a year. Sometimes regrowth is a different colour or texture.

A referral to a dermatologist, who will discuss treatment options with you, usually follows diagnosis.

Treatments include topical corticosteroid creams or steroid injections, immunotherapy or light treatment to encourage growth, though these aren’t without side-effects.

The earlier you can see a doctor, the better. And hair loss may only be temporary and so might come back without any treatment being required.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has children Willow and Jaden with husband Will, has previously said it was her daughter who encouraged her to embrace her new look.

She wrote on Instagram: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

For further help and information on living with alopecia and hair loss find a support group near you here.