Hair expert debunks top dandruff myths – from hair loss to help hacks

Dandruff is a common issue affecting half of all adults, but for those really struggling, it can be embarrassing, uncomfortable and even painful.

But is dandruff contagious? Can it cause hair loss? And does showering with cold water help?

Stephanie Sey is a trichologist (hair expert) at Nizoral – a company producing anti-dandruff hair products.

Here she debunks some of the most common myths surrounding the irritating scalp condition.

Not enough or too much hair washing causes dandruff

Stephanie says: “How often you wash your hair is dependent on several factors such as your sebum production levels, activity levels and the types of products you use.

“For example, the requirements of someone who uses public transport, works out and has an oily scalp will be vastly different to a person who works from home and does not work out.

“Some people will handle washing their hair daily, and some will be once a week. It is best to watch how your hair and scalp behave and ascertain how often you need to wash it.

“If you are not washing your hair enough, your scalp will tell you about it; it will itch and possibly become flaky. Your hair will look lank and will not hold styles very well.”

Dandruff will go away naturally

“Dandruff can just go away, however, it’s best to treat it early so it does not get worse over time,” says Stephanie.

“Dandruff is a condition that can be treated but not cured.

“If you do struggle with dandruff, use a medicated shampoo to treat the cause.”

Dandruff is contagious and a living thing

“Malassezia, the yeast that causes dandruff is a living organism.

“However, dandruff is not contagious, you cannot ‘catch’ dandruff from another person.”

White wine vinegar and lemon juice help dandruff

“No, they do not. However, I can understand why some people would try it to balance the scalp’s pH.

“Nonetheless, it is better to tackle the cause – which is the yeast – so using a proven anti-fungal is best.”

Dandruff can cause hair loss

“Dandruff does not cause hair loss. However, the inflammatory component of Seborrhoeic dermatitis can cause some excessive shedding.

“Another cause can be if the scalp is particularly itchy you may scratch the hair more than normal, which can hurt the scalp and which can also lead to hair loss and breakage.”

Brushing hair or using a scalp massager helps with dandruff symptoms

“Using a scalp massager may help with alleviating an itchy scalp, and brushing the hair can loosen flakes,” Stephanie continues.

“It’s always best to use a medicated shampoo to treat the cause, not just the symptoms.”

I should try avocado oil on my scalp

“It is not recommended to put avocado oil on your scalp.

“Dandruff is a lipid-feeding condition that feeds off your scalp’s liquids, such as sebum.

“Adding extra oil, like avocado oil, may make it worse. I would suggest eating the avocado instead.”

Honey is great for hair and can help with dandruff

“Honey is an amazing product, which has many conditioning properties. It’s a humectant which means it draws moisture from the atmosphere and can leave the hair soft and supple.

“However, I’ve not seen any evidence to suggest it helps cure dandruff.”

Showering with cooler water can help stop dandruff

“Showering with cooler water could perhaps help with the general condition of the skin. It could make your skin less dry because hot water can dry out your skin.”