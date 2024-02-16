Angus holiday park wins year-round touring caravans licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Angus holiday park wins year-round touring caravans licence

Barry Downs near Carnoustie asked for permission for 12-month operation to meet demand from visitors.

By Graham Brown
Barry Downs Park sits between Carnoustie and Monifieth. Image: DC Thomson
Barry Downs Park sits between Carnoustie and Monifieth. Image: DC Thomson

An Angus holiday park has been given the green light to welcome touring caravans all-year round.

Barry Downs, between Monifieth and Carnoustie, is a gated community of permanent homes for the over-50s.

Part of the park’s origins go back more than a century to the days of “hutter” accommodation for gassed and shell-shocked victims of World War One.

But it also operates a busy touring site with 61 pitches.

Until now, council rules required that part to shut down for two weeks at the end of January.

On Thursday, park manager Andrew Young asked Angus civic licensing councillors to transfer the site licence into his name.

And he requested permission for the touring site to stay open throughout the year.

“We’ve had multiple people who would like to use their own touring caravan over a six or 12-month period,” he said.

“This will allow us to open the extra two weeks.”

Council officials said the only stumbling block to the application was the lack of female WCs.

But Mr Young said six had now been built.

It takes the ratio above the recommended two WCs for every 15 caravans.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “I’m really pleased to see this come before us.

“It’s something we need for tourism and for being open all year in particular.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.

£158m lottery winners’ hideaway

Barry Downs hit the headlines in 2012 when £148 million national lottery winners Gillian and Adrian Bayford headed to Gillian’s parents park home there to escape the glare of publicity.

There are more than 200 permanent park homes there.

In 2017, a landmark decision cleared the way for their year-round occupation.

It followed a lengthy dispute between its owners and the council.

The case revolved around the replacement of the WWI huts with permanent park homes which the authority said was a material change of use.

