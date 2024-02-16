Angus holiday park wins year-round touring caravans licence

An Angus holiday park has been given the green light to welcome touring caravans all-year round.

Barry Downs, between Monifieth and Carnoustie, is a gated community of permanent homes for the over-50s.

Part of the park’s origins go back more than a century to the days of “hutter” accommodation for gassed and shell-shocked victims of World War One.

But it also operates a busy touring site with 61 pitches.

Until now, council rules required that part to shut down for two weeks at the end of January.

On Thursday, park manager Andrew Young asked Angus civic licensing councillors to transfer the site licence into his name.

And he requested permission for the touring site to stay open throughout the year.

“We’ve had multiple people who would like to use their own touring caravan over a six or 12-month period,” he said.

“This will allow us to open the extra two weeks.”

Council officials said the only stumbling block to the application was the lack of female WCs.

But Mr Young said six had now been built.

It takes the ratio above the recommended two WCs for every 15 caravans.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “I’m really pleased to see this come before us.

“It’s something we need for tourism and for being open all year in particular.”

The committee unanimously approved the application.

£158m lottery winners’ hideaway

Barry Downs hit the headlines in 2012 when £148 million national lottery winners Gillian and Adrian Bayford headed to Gillian’s parents park home there to escape the glare of publicity.

There are more than 200 permanent park homes there.

In 2017, a landmark decision cleared the way for their year-round occupation.

It followed a lengthy dispute between its owners and the council.

The case revolved around the replacement of the WWI huts with permanent park homes which the authority said was a material change of use.